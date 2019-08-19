Texas City Independent School District was right to require students to pack away their cellphones and focus on classroom instruction.
The new rule calls for students to store cellphones in purses or backpacks before entering a school building. The new policy also requires the phones stay out of sight until after the final bell.
Other school districts in the county, if they haven’t already, should make the same call.
Although some studies show digital devices can be useful educational tools, many other reports show how distracting cellphones can be.
A 2018 study, published by the journal Computers in Human Behavior, found the very presence of cellphones tended to reduce attention and memory, even when students weren’t using them, according to reports.
“Another study published in the Journal of Communication Education found that students without mobile phones performed better in several different areas,” according to a January report by CNBC. “They wrote down 62 percent more information in their notes, were able to recall more detailed information from class and scored a full letter grade-and-a-half higher on a multiple choice test than those who were actively using their mobile phones.”
Texas City ISD Superintendent Rodney Cavness cited problems students have concentrating when cellphones were in the classroom and other issues, including wielding the devices as weapons in bullying.
“Not only are cellphones disruptive during instruction, but they are also used throughout the day to hurt or wound others via text messages, social media and apps,” Cavness said.
“As a result, this emotional scarring can have long-term negative effects on our students. Therefore, since cellphones are causing the largest educational distraction in the schools, we are restricting the usage of cellphones during the academic day.”
While bullying existed long before cellphones, it’s worsened by the devices, which make it so much easier, experts say.
The 2018 study abstract “Cell Phone Ownership and Cyberbullying in 8-11 Year Olds: New Research,” collected survey data on 4,584 students in grades three, four and five between 2014 and 2016. Overall, 9.5 percent of children reported being a victim of cyberbullying. Children who owned cell phones were significantly more likely to report being a victim of cyberbullying, especially in grades three and four.
“Parents often cite the benefits of giving their child a cell phone, but our research suggests that giving young children these devices may have unforeseen risks as well,” said Elizabeth K. Englander, a professor of psychology at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, who was the author of the study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Teaching children to work and focus without a cellphone also prepares them for the future workplace. More and more employers are banning cellphones for safety reasons or because they’re a huge drain on productivity.
General Motors Co. last year announced it would no longer allow employees to walk around while using their phones. That’s a typical policy for warehouses and manufacturing facilities, but General Motors extended the rule to the office, where employees aren’t allowed to walk around while talking, texting or emailing to avoid safety hazards.
Professionals surveyed in 2017 by staffing firm OfficeTeam confessed they squander an average of 56 minutes a day, the equivalent of nearly five hours a week, using their mobile devices for non-work activities in the office, leading more companies to rethink cellphone privileges, according to reports.
Texas City ISD’s rules aren’t draconian. If parents need to reach their children for a “reminder or emergency,” they can contact the school’s front office for help.
“It is just not instructionally sound to allow the constant barrage of disruptions to continue,” Melissa Tortorici, the district’s director of communications, said.
One of the biggest and most profound lessons for students might be how well they can manage for a few hours without cellphones.
More districts should follow Texas City’s lead.
• Laura Elder
