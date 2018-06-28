Some of the best post-Harvey news we’ve reported so far was on the front page Thursday and marked the return of the well-respected M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.
The center, in a space at the First Presbyterian Church of Dickinson, 215 FM 517 Road E., was flooded with 4 feet of water during Harvey, which struck in late August. It had been out of business since then and had been sorely missed by the people on the mainland who have relied on its services for more than 50 years.
The center is a member agency of United Way Galveston County Mainland and offers help to 150 low-income clients a week with food, school supplies, a senior delivery program and rent and utility assistance.
The center serves residents of Dickinson Independent School District. The service center was created in 1967 though an effort by the Dickinson Ministerial Alliance.
Reopening was a daunting task, Betty Lessert, the center’s executive director, said. The effort took more than $300,000 and nearly a year to complete
With the help of donors such as the United Way, Rotary Club of Dickinson and Marathon Petroleum Corp. that contributed the $300,000, the center was able to pick up the pieces after Harvey and renovate its facilities, Lessert said.
“It took 10 days just to get everything out of here,” Lessert said. “We lost everything. We knew we were going to have a problem, but I was totally shocked when I came in and looked at everything.”
The center has a new electrical system, floors, walls and equipment, including a new van, officials said.
Going through soaked client files, spoiled food and molding drywall, was grueling, facilities manager Cecil Henry said.
“When we started remodeling, we had things come up that surprised us,” he said. “We had to completely rewire the building, and we had asbestos.”
All the food also was thrown out, which was costly, Henry said.
“We had a warehouse full of food, and we had to discard everything because it was exposed to the flood waters,” he said.
Now that it’s open again, many of its clients are displaced, Lessert said.
“You have to realize that we service a lot of apartment complexes and right now a lot are not up and running,” she said. “They are not back and our clients aren’t back yet. A lot of people left and they may not come back.”
Almost 450 apartment units in Dickinson were damaged during Harvey, officials said.
The staff’s strength as it worked to recover was inspiring to witness, member Mary Dunbaugh said.
“Our staff is top notch,” she said. “They have done an awesome job.”
The center is ready to help people in need again, and the volunteer list is growing, Lessert said.
“I have 15 volunteers right now,” she said. “We have abundant food. We are trying to service the community.”
The center’s grand reopening celebration is from 5:30 pm. to 7 p.m. July 9.
The center is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
The center’s services probably have never been more in need than they are now while people in Dickinson still struggle to overcome the financial blows of Hurricane Harvey.
It’s a testament to the group’s resilience that it was able to recover from the flood, and testament to its community roots that it was able to raise the money needed to do so.
Michael A. Smith
