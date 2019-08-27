Stories of bigotry and rage rarely end well. But in the case of stolen pride flags and a threat against a League City couple, the story ends with optimism and the upholding of core democratic values and constitutional principles.
Last week, The Daily News reported about the recurring theft of rainbow pride flags at a home in the affluent South Shore Harbour neighborhood. The culprit left behind a menacing note: “So help me God if you ever disrespect the American flag again, a whole lot more than your flag is getting taken. I don’t support gays, clearly, but I don’t give a damn if you keep it to yourself.”
It might have been just another case of unanswerable anger and intolerance.
But Vickie Shaw and her partner, who owned the flags and received that note, shared a much more uplifting narrative. They also were the recipients of an outpouring of support from the traditionally conservative neighborhood, Shaw said.
“Someone brought a gay flag with a new pole, saying we can’t have hate like this in our neighborhood,” Shaw said. “I’ve gotten hundreds of gay flags from people. The response has been great, the neighborhood is very Republican, but I’ve had not one negative comment.”
One family, who declined to be named, sent a flag along and a note saying they were glad to have Shaw as a neighbor and wanted her to know not everyone is hateful.
For some, the main crime against Shaw was a crime against bedrock conservative principle.
“What bothers me is that someone would come onto private property and steal something,” said Geri Bentley, president of the South Shore Harbour Community Association and a former city council member. “It’s just not right.”
What bothered Bentley should bother us all. Few things threaten democracy more than an inability to disagree in an agreeable way.
Anger is easy, fanning it even easier. Anger often overwhelms better judgment.
Police have a suspect in the crimes against Shaw, her partner, the larger community, good sense and civil discourse.
He’s a juvenile, so police can’t release information about his identity. The boy came to police attention while they investigated the robbery of a gas station in the area, officials said.
Investigators came to suspect the boy was involved in the flag theft while questioning him about the robbery, they said.
Teenagers aren’t famous for good judgment, but these actions were especially troubling and probably stem from the same root.
Was this teenager weaned on the anger politics that blurs the lines between decency in general and decent disagreement in particular? Safe bet, we’d argue.
A lot of anger plays out on social media, which acts as an accelerant and a buffer. But when rage creeps onto the lawn of a private home, that’s another matter altogether.
It’s true, anger and political disagreement built this nation.
“We could talk about the beginning of the country and the anger that the early revolutionaries from Thomas Paine to even George Washington — who, at certain moments, mustered up, stirred up, and brought to the surface the anger simmering in the colonies,” says Nancy Koehn, a historian at Harvard Business School said in a 2018 article in the Christian Science Monitor titled: “Outrage nation: Can America overcome its addiction to anger?”
“But the politics of rage ultimately outstrips its instigators’ ability to control it,” Koehn said. “Anger has been used across the political spectrum throughout history, but I think it’s been stirred up particularly vehemently in our present moment.”
While there’s no shortage of leaders willing to stoke rage, there have been few signs of public figures or even regular folks willing to douse the flames with calm reason. But those neighbors in League City, some who put aside their religious and political beliefs, stood for what was right when they supported Shaw and her partner, becoming sorely needed role models.
They were standing for equality, First Amendment and property rights, not to mention simple decency.
Shaw and her partner have a right to display any flag of their choosing on their property. Their neighbors have a right to display any flag of their choosing.
Each has a right to her own politics and life choices. But no one has the right to destroy other people’s private property or threaten them for their politics or personal beliefs.
Democracy, even in the age of hyper-partisanship, can survive the politics of anger, but only if everyone remembers what we’re fighting for, as those League City residents did.
• Laura Elder
