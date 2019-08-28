The small wooden footbridge spanning a finger of Dickinson Bayou in Paul Hopkins Park couldn’t have ranked very high on a list of projects critically needed after Hurricane Harvey.
Any such list would be long and crowded with high-dollar projects needed to help communities stay reasonably above water during the next Harvey.
That little bridge is a pretty big deal in Dickinson, though, so it’s commendable that county commissioners this week approved a contract to replace it.
The bridge had been closed for about a year because it was in disrepair and unsafe after being submerged during the great Harvey flood of 2017.
Having to close the pedestrian bridge cut the park in half, making it less useful, and made it especially difficult for organizers to stage Dickinson‘s annual Festival of Lights, a holiday season event that draws thousands of people.
Commissioners on Monday approved a contract with Lucas Construction Co. for about $326,590 to rebuild the bridge. The contract includes $10,000 in optional costs to add ornate designs to the bridge that would be covered by separate means.
Eight companies bid for the right to rebuild the bridge, with proposed contracts ranging from Lucas Construction’s $326,590 contract to a high of about $586,500, records show.
City officials said they hope the new bridge’s arc would be built farther off the water to accommodate boaters and crews working to clear out debris.
County officials closed the bridge because engineers said supports on the bridge had split, and it could only hold about 25 percent of the weight for which it was originally designed.
Commissioners at the time decided to ask for federal help to replace the bridge. Last month, FEMA awarded the county a project worksheet for the bridge project.
The FEMA grant is expected to provide $280,000 for the bridge project, according to documents provided by the county.
As part of the contract, Lucas Construction employees will demolish the existing wooden bridge and replace it with a new steel-span bridge, county officials said.
The metal bridge will need less maintenance than the wooden bridge, officials said.
The goal is to have the bridge project complete by Christmas, said Zach Davidson, spokesman for the county.
Getting people their bridge back and restoring easy access to both sides of Paul Hopkins Park won’t be the most important of the post-Harvey projects, but it’s good one, nonetheless.
Let’s hope for enough good weather to get it done before Christmastime when the lights go up.
• Michael A. Smith
