Island resident Magdalena Alvarado has quietly been doing what a lot of people worried about immigration say needs to happen — working toward solutions.
Many elected officials could take a lesson from her efforts.
Alvarado is the president of Ser y Hacer, which means to be and to do, a non-profit group dedicated to teaching English and preparing immigrants for citizenship.
She is among eight community leaders President Joe Biden picked as ambassadors to the nation’s new citizenship initiative, the first such program ever launched.
Ambassadors will help immigrants by sharing their own experiences with the naturalization process, highlighting information and resources, emphasizing the advantage of U.S. citizenship, addressing myths and misconceptions and giving inspiration for others pursuing citizenship, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said.
The initiative was created to support Biden’s executive order to promote naturalization, the immigration services said.
Ser y Hacer offers free English and citizenship classes to immigrants in Galveston County.
Alvardo immigrated to the United States from Mexico with her two sons and husband in 2000, she said.
“I decided to move to Galveston after vacationing here and I became fascinated with the people and the atmosphere,” Alvarado said. “I had told myself if I ever come back to live in the United States, this is where I’d live.”
When she moved here, she began working in restaurants to support her family, she said.
Alvarado officially became a U.S. citizen in 2011, she said.
“Me and my husband worked hard for years,” she said. “It was in 2012 I had decided to run a nonprofit organization to help immigrants become citizens.
“I have come a long way for this opportunity,” she said. “God has opened the doors for me and I will work hard to give people, just like myself, the chance to become a citizen of this great country.”
The chance to educate people about a new language and teach people responsibility of becoming a citizen is important, Alvarado said.
“There are challenges to overcome, there are people who worry about being deported,” Alvarado said. “But we’re here to guide them and their family’s dream of becoming a citizen.”
It easy to underestimate how important such work is to the future health of the U.S. economy.
The hard fact is U.S. population growth is slowing and the workforce is aging.
The U.S. population grew only 7.4 percent from 2010 to 2020, according to the most recent census.
That was the lowest growth rate since the Depression-era. The population grew by 7.3 percent from 1930 to 1940, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Meanwhile, a large part of the U.S. workforce, those Baby Boomers born in the big growth decade from 1950 to 1960, are getting old.
All of this matters because robust population growth is a key reason the U.S economy has tended toward prosperity while other major industrialized societies struggled and stagnated.
But like it or not, one of the things that has kept the U.S. population growing, and its economy humming, is immigration.
There’s nothing radical in that fact. The country always has relied on and benefited from influxes of people from abroad. That’s not a fact just of the misty past, but of the current state of things.
The truth is immigrants founded this country, built it and continue to keep it sound.
What’s out of whack and needs correcting is our attitude toward and public policy about immigration.
The country needs immigrants and the immigrants need legal status and enforceable rights.
Alvarado’s work on behalf of immigrants benefits us all and for that she deserves our thanks and congratulations.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.