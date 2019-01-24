Unless they can show a profound and far-reaching economic benefit in continuing the practice, Galveston Park Board trustees should follow a staff recommendation to end a contract for five-minute seawall firework shows.
As they deliberate this decision, the trustees should consider that there’s more at issue than might immediately meet the eye.
The more is this: There’s a feeling among many islanders that too many official decisions are driven too much by what might benefit tourists and the tourism industry, and too little by what might benefit the resident population.
That feeling is deeper among some people than is entirely justified, perhaps, but it’s not completely out of left field.
It’s just a given that people who live in a tourist town will have to put up with tourist imposition, and most people understand that.
There are blocs of dissent about all the big festivals and the cruise ships, of course, but most rank-and-file residents acknowledge those are part of the lifeblood, as organic to the island as the weather, and they adapt.
They learn to accommodate and avoid; they know when to take Avenues O and P, and sometimes they shutter their shops and their homes and just leave town for a couple of days. They do this without much complaint and mostly without much objective evidence that they personally are among the economic beneficiaries of whichever pain in the neck happens to be underway.
They take it mostly on faith that their inconvenience contributes to an overall prosperity that benefits everyone, and they quietly go along.
It’s a remarkable example of civic engagement, when you stop and think about it.
At the same time, a feeling seems to be growing that there’s no room for compromise even on the trifling margins of this interface between resident and visitor; that every issue, no matter how small,
At issue now is whether the park board should continue spending about $60,000 to have fireworks launched from the 37th Street jetty on 14 summer Sundays from June to August.
Park board staff members recommended the trustees discontinue the practice this summer because of significant complaint from residents.
Many of those residents appeared at a meeting last week to argue against continuing the fireworks displays.
They offered all sorts of reasons — noise pollution, air pollution and the pollution commonly called litter, among them. They argued the practice frightens pets, disturbs children and generally interrupts the Sunday quiet.
They made a point of saying they didn’t object to the city’s big Fourth of July fireworks display.
The fact that any residents showed up to a committee meeting also is a remarkable example of civic engagement, when you stop and think about it.
Despite the opposition, however, members of the park board committee recommended continuing fireworks for another year and the general drift of the conversation indicated the board itself might ignore the objection and renew the contract.
“Even if it is only a five-minute display, you still have people in the restaurants,” Trustee Jan Collier said.
Numerous business owners along the seawall see an uptick because of the fireworks, Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“They emphatically see an increase in their business and they have sales tax receipts to show that,” Priest said.
At very least, before it votes, probably sometime next month, the park board should show us those sales tax receipts. More importantly, it should say why some less intrusive cause — a light show, maybe — wouldn’t achieve that same effect.
What the board can’t afford to do is to disregard resident objection in favor of a marginal part of the great tourism machine with which we all must coexist.
• Michael A. Smith
