League City council should, when the time comes, approve about $8 million in local matching funds for a project to extend Landing Boulevard and perhaps ease traffic congestion on FM 518.
Federal dollars administered through the Texas Department of Transportation will cover 80 percent of the $40 million price tag, and the remaining 20 percent would be in local money, Danny Perez, spokesman for the department, said during a recent public hearing.
At any other time in the city’s history, council approval of investing $8 million to get $40 million in benefit would have been a certainty.
But if you ask anybody in League City today to name the biggest, most pressing problem facing their community, most probably will say flooding.
Had you asked that question before August 2017, when Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain, most probably would have said traffic.
The traffic problems haven’t gone away, they’ve just become less urgent, more mundane, after those awful floods.
Harvey reordered priorities and changed the conversation.
It’s still the case, however, that residents have places to be day in and day out, rain or shine, and are frequently impeded by traffic congestion.
The long-planned project extending Landing Boulevard on the city’s west side — which would include building a bridge over Clear Creek — might remedy some of the traffic snarl on FM 518, officials said.
This project is especially attractive because the city needs to address growing traffic problems on the fast-growing west side of town.
The city’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. But, only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show the population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
The Landing Boulevard project also seems to be the most politically palatable option.
Another possible solution to west-side congestion is an extension of Palomino Lane across Clear Creek.
That proposal has drawn intense objection from residents concerned about flooding, the cost and that it might undermine property values, however.
Several residents and even Mayor Pat Hallisey have said the Landing Boulevard project could be something of a test case. The city could build it first to determine whether it alone would alleviate traffic congestion enough to make the Palomino Lane extension unnecessary.
Residents in the Clear Creek Shores neighborhood have long opposed a bridge that would go over Clear Creek at Palomino Lane. The group in 2005 and 2009 helped scuttle plans for the project.
Residents protested including the project in the city’s master mobility plan, but the council approved it in a tight 5-3 vote.
As part of the proposal to extend Landing Boulevard, crews would construct a 1.7-mile road north to connect with Interstate 45, officials said.
The road would be divided by a raised median and include two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 5-foot sidewalk on one side of the road and a 10-foot shared-use path on the other side, officials said.
Crews would also build a 2,800-foot bridge over Clear Creek and Newport Ditch, which is a tributary of Clear Creek, and a 100-foot bridge over a drainage channel, officials said.
Construction on the project is tentatively set for 2020, officials said.
The Landing Boulevard project appears to be the best option for improving traffic flow on the city’s west side. The council and residents should support it.
• Michael A. Smith
