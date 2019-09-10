The state’s new law meant to combat the growing problem of porch piracy is sort of odd in how it assigns levels of seriousness to the crime, but it might be an effective method.
If you are unfamiliar with the porch pirate phenomenon, which has grown along with the popularity of internet shopping, you’ve been lucky.
Porch pirates are among a growing class of thieves who walk or drive through neighborhoods looking for packages delivered by internet vendors such as Amazon, which they steal, to the growing consternation of consumers.
The FBI doesn’t track porch piracy, but as many as 30 percent of Americans have been victims of the crime, according to a 2018 survey by Xfinity Home Security and reported by USA Today.
The crimes have inspired a genre of video recorded by porch-mounted cameras and posted on internet sites such as YouTube with the hope of outing the offenders.
They’ve also driven a run on gadgets such as the porch cameras and decoy packages with GPS trackers designed to help consumers fight back.
The Texas Legislature got into the fight during its most recent session by making such thefts, which had been low-level misdemeanors, more serious crimes.
Under the new law, which went into effect Sept. 1, people who steal parcels from fewer than 10 addresses can be charged with Class A misdemeanors. It’s now a felony if a person steals from more than 10, but fewer than 30 addresses, and a third-degree felony if a person steals from more than 30 addresses.
The state law applies to packages delivered by common carriers such as UPS and FedEx. It already was a federal felony to steal items delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
The law might seem oddly tolerant because it’s oddly structured, pegged as it is on the number of times someone commits this type of theft, rather than on the amount stolen.
That’s what many people thought when they read a story about the new law in The Daily News last week and the reaction was understandable for several of reasons.
Most of us are more likely to fall victim to porch piracy than just about any other type of crime, even other “petty” thefts. Porch pirates typically strike when the law-abiding among us are at work, which is galling, and they are most active around the holidays when we’re all stretching our dollars and didn’t need one more thing to deal with.
And it takes an outrageous level of temerity to walk onto somebody’s porch and steal their stuff. People don’t have to experience that to want somebody to pay for it, and reasonably so.
But while you could make a pretty strong argument for throwing the book at porch pirates, what the Legislature came up with is not overly forgiving in context of the penal code.
In general, stealing anything worth less than $100 is Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $500 or less. Under the new law, stealing goods worth well less than $100 from one porch could be a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and as long as a year in jail.
Under the new law, stealing one package is equivalent to stealing something worth at least $750.
Porch theft also gets into felony territory much quicker. Stealing from 11 porches is a felony, while it takes at least $2,500 worth of thievery to warrant a felony theft charge outside the new law.
The law also is written to target professional porch pirates, who face a third-degree felony for stealing from more than 30 porches. Normally, it takes stealing at least $30,000 worth of property to earn a third-degree felony charge, punishable by a prison sentence of two years to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
At first glance, the new state law might look weak on porch pirates, but it’s not.
• Michael A. Smith
