Has someone in Hitchcock or Galveston County government been protecting illegal gambling dens?
That’s among the hot questions arising from a lawsuit a Harris County man filed against a pair he claims as partners in two Hitchcock game rooms, and a third defendant he claims is a silent partner who provides protection from law enforcement.
Another hot question, of course, is who that public employee or official might be if the claims are true.
A simpler question, however, is who in governments from Austin on down isn’t aiding and abetting the illegal gambling halls operating all over the state?
As best we can tell, when it comes to soft-balling, tiptoeing and generally looking the other way, everybody in government is in on the game.
Muhammad Zubair Safdar is suing to get out of a partnership that owns two Hitchcock game rooms, asserting, among other things, that a public employee of either the city or county government is aiding the operation of illegal gambling parlors.
Safdar sued Creative Establishment, Zeeshan Rajpute, of Sugar Land, and Sarwar Jawad on Sept. 4 in the 405th District Court, seeking between $100,000 and $500,000 in damages.
The lawsuit also lists a John Doe employee of either the city or Galveston County as a defendant, court records show.
The defendant owners argue they aren’t operating illegally, Zeeshan Rajpute, said.
“Everything is by the book,” Rajpute said. “The city, the sheriff and the state comptroller have been out and we’ve passed with flying colors.”
Texas outlaws gambling and electronic gambling devices, but allows an exemption for businesses that offer small non-cash prizes, limited to $5 or 10 times the cost of playing the game, whichever is smaller.
So, it’s technically possible for a game room to operate legally under state law.
Safdar, Jawad and Rajpute formed Creative Establishment LLC, each with a 33 percent ownership stake, to hold and operate Lone Star Game Room and Luckey’s Game Room in Hitchcock, according to the lawsuit.
Safdar came to suspect the other two men were operating illegally by paying out cash to winners, despite the fact they had agreed not to do so, the lawsuit asserts.
“The two men were very comfortable giving out cash without even making appearances to hide it,” Altaf Adam, the attorney representing Safdar, said.
“They further represented that they have an inside person who works for the authorities and that this person is a secret partner in the game rooms,” the lawsuit asserts.
The secret partner ensures the game rooms aren’t investigated and works to shut down competing game rooms, the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit promises to get interesting, assuming it’s not quickly, quietly settled.
In the meantime, it’s worth asking again who in government is not abetting illegal game rooms?
The Texas Legislature certainly is by maintaining the gaping legal loophole through which they operate.
And closer to home? County commissioners have for going on three years had authority to regulate game rooms but have not done so. Commissioners rejected a set of regulations because it was drafted without input from the sheriff. That draft envisioned a regulatory scheme in which a single code enforcement officer would somehow regulate all the video slot parlors in the county, a number that’s unknown, but large.
Recently, the court said it might act on a plan apparently drafted without input from the sheriff, and envisioning a regulatory scheme in which a single code enforcement officer would somehow regulate all the video slot parlors in the county.
What does that perfect bureaucratic circle indicate? Who knows. What it doesn’t indicate, however, is commitment battling game rooms, despite their illegality and the fact they incubate worse crimes, including armed robbery and murder.
• Michael A. Smith
