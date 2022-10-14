La Marque residents should take pride, and perhaps some comfort, in the recognition their city’s community policing efforts have earned and for what the city said was a 30 percent drop in violent crime.
Those efforts led the Texas Municipal League during its annual conference in San Antonio on Oct. 5 to name La Marque a finalist for the 2022 Municipal Excellence Award.
La Marque was named in the public safety category for cities under 25,000 for its community oriented policing efforts.
Municipal Excellence Awards recognize and encourage the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance.
We wish the city good luck in advancing from finalist to winning in that competition.
This newspaper used considerable amounts of ink and paper during 2020 and 2021 reporting about violence among rival “rap crews” in and around La Marque. That feud had been responsible for nine shootings in La Marque and Texas City in May 2020 alone, and an uncertain number of homicides and other shootings since about 2016.
From our perspective, one of the most remarkable things about that time was how frank and open La Marque police were about the problem their community faced.
“I haven’t seen it this bad since the gang wars in the 1990s in this area,” former La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson said at the time.
Mayor Keith Bell, who ran for on office on a safer-city platform, also never tried to duck the problem.
“We know that this is, unfortunately, one of the more violent communities in Texas,” Bell once told a Daily News reporter.
It’s clear for anybody who’s paying attention to see that the situation has improved greatly in La Marque and environs since the spikes of a few years ago.
The award honors innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, increasing resident participation, and reaching toward higher service levels, La Marque Police Department Chief Randall Aragon said.
“Being one of the three finalists for this annual coveted award is a most well-deserved recognition for our great city that is considered ‘the gateway to the Gulf,’” Aragon said.
Aragon, who served as chief from 2009 to 2014 and had previously instituted community oriented policing, was asked to return to his post and reinstitute the program. The program, which was initially started in 2009, was a part of the “La Marque Safe City Initiative,” with the goal of making the city the safest in Texas. The idea of the program was to reduce crime and residents’ fear of crime in a city with a long history of high crime rates.
“The key to changing things around was certainly community oriented policing,” Aragon said.
Community oriented policing is a strategy that uses proactive policing rather than reactive policing, placing an emphasis on crime prevention rather than policing after a crime has occurred. The strategy focuses on developing relationships and trust with community members, including the mayor and city council members. It is highly personal and involves patrolling an area for a longer period of time and developing genuine partnerships with citizens to identify and solve problems together.
In addition to the change in policing philosophies, the department also has established two community watch neighborhoods, which are considered at-risk of crime — Lake Road North and Lake Road South — both of which have their own community policing officer, Aragon said.
These community watch neighborhoods have been supported by the community and their efforts, and have been beneficial to officers and the department, he said.
The reintroduction of community oriented policing has led to a decline of crime and fear of crime in La Marque, but the program is a work in progress, Aragon said.
There might be room to argue whether community policing or an aggressive task force action in 2021 that resulted in the arrest of 123 people, including 44 identified as gang members, and seizure of 32 firearms did the most to cut the rate of violent crime.
The fact, however, is La Marque leaders acknowledge a problem and launched a program meant to correct it.
For that alone they deserve congratulations.
• Michael A. Smith
