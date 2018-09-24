People of limited means often find themselves with little control over their living conditions. They feel powerless to leave substandard housing and they, their children and the wider community pay the price.
Drive around the county and it’s clear few municipal governments have been willing to openly confront substandard housing that the poor, the elderly, the mentally ill and disabled live in because they can’t find or afford better.
No matter how squalid their living conditions, tenants often don’t rock the boat for fear of being homeless. Most landlords of substandard housing don’t improve their properties for fear of eroding profit, or because they’re in a business they can’t afford to be in.
A first reaction about tenants of substandard housing might be: “They get what they pay for.” Or, “Maybe if they worked harder, they wouldn’t live there.” But there are codes for buildings and there are codes for being good human beings. And landlords who can’t be compelled to uphold those codes on their own volition need some prodding from people who can.
Last week, Texas City officials took a stand, withdrawing the certificate of occupancy from the Texas City Apartments, 802 Ninth Ave. N., contending it was neither safe nor legal for people to live there. Without a certificate of occupancy, tenants had to leave, and many did so reluctantly.
The city, which isn’t providing much detail because of ongoing litigation, considers the complex unlivable. Rotten walls, leaky gas connections and sagging floors are creating health and fire hazards, Fire Marshal Dennis Harris said.
“The electrical service needs to be redone,” Harris said. “The walls are too thin. Many units don’t have smoke detectors. It’s our position that it’s not safe to be occupied.”
Apartment management, however, suspects something more devious is afoot, said Wendy Seghers, who co-owns the property through a company called Cossatot Partners LLC. She and her Texas City-based attorney, Cris Rasco, said officials targeted the apartment complex because it’s in the city’s 6th Street Revitalization District.
The complex, built in the 1970s, is grandfathered so it isn’t governed by current building codes. That doesn’t sit well with the city, which has specific rules for businesses in the new district, Rasco said.
“They regulate all those buildings all the way down to what kind of paint you can use,” Rasco said. “The city is doing some good things, but this building doesn’t look how the city wants it to so they’re holding my client’s feet to the fire.”
If a judge decides the city can revoke the certificate of occupancy permanently, the owners are out of luck, Rasco said. There’s no way they can bring the building into compliance with current codes, he said.
“It’s an illegal taking of property,” he said. “The city didn’t follow due process rules; they yanked the certificate of occupancy in the same week they went out there and they’re not giving my client any opportunity to cure the defects.”
The city of Texas City should follow due process. There’s nothing to quibble about there.
If the apartment owners do make changes and bring the property up to code, the city should reinstate the certificate of occupancy. If they don’t, the city shouldn’t back down.
Everyone has a stake in the effects of substandard housing.
“Estimates suggest that more than 30 million housing units have significant physical or health hazards, such as dilapidated structures, poor heating, damaged plumbing and lead pipes,” according a 2017 report published by Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization.
The Healthy Homes Work Group notes further that substandard and inadequate housing disproportionately affects poor and low-income people, children, people of color and people with disabilities and chronic medical conditions, according to the report.
While the apartment complex’s owners argue Texas City officials are motivated by the rejuvenation of 6th Street, it’s important to note that substandard housing is not housing that’s outdated or unattractive, but housing that poses a public health and safety hazard to the well-being of its occupants and neighborhoods, according to the Urban Institute report.
No one is arguing about aesthetics here. At stake is health and safety of people. Texas City should follow through and ensure the owners bring the property up to code.
• Laura Elder
