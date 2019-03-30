It’s a sad reality that most residents and stakeholders find issues of neighborhood or community planning urgent when they’re responding to a problem.
Few people get active in community planning on a ground level, however, leaving most of the work to overburdened city administrators. And the critical mass of community input needed often is missing in such efforts.
But for the past few months a nonprofit group, Vision Galveston, has attempted to give island residents a voice in what it hopes will be a plan to influence the quality of living in Galveston driven by residents, not planners.
The nonprofit community project has sought input to guide a resident-driven future of Galveston. The idea was for locals to discuss ideas about resiliency, development and growth, open space and the character of the city. Discussion revolved around housing, business, sustainable tourism and coastal innovation.
Vision Galveston has engaged thousands of people since November using interactive workshops, online surveys, and attending existing events and meetings, said Lindsey White, chairwoman of the steering committee, which consists of 253 people.
“We committed from day one to make sure our outreach includes underrepresented groups in our community, so we have taken a meet-people-where-they-are approach.”
The size and diversity of the steering committee has helped the organization reach out to a wide array of groups and people, ensuring that the ultimate vision is reflective of the community, White said.
Island residents who haven’t yet participated in workshops or filled out surveys have a last chance to do so on Tuesday during two different workshops.
“Our initial phase of broad and deep outreach is complete, and now that there are some recommendations on the table, we are taking them back to the community for another round of broad and deep outreach to make sure that the recommendations reflect what they said in the first round of outreach,” White said.
The last two public input meetings will be at noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Scott Elementary School, 7100 Stewart Road. People who haven’t participated in the past are invited to attend.
Along with the five main vision statements, which are up for refinement and discussion during the meeting’s opening session, attendees will break into workshop areas to look at some 70 actions identified to bring the community’s vision to life.
Later in the week, workshop sessions will be held in areas identified as central concerns: affordable housing, business, coastal innovation and sustainable tourism. Throughout the process, Vision Galveston’s steering committee and staff have met with locals involved in these areas and will present to them the plans they’ve come up with to see what they got right, what they got wrong, what they missed and what should be prioritized moving forward toward a final plan.
It’s not too late for anyone to participate in the plan that will be presented in a few months and will be a living document, open to refinement.
The end of the public input period will mark the beginning of Phase 2 of Vision Galveston, that will be set up to assist with implementation of action items, to hold stakeholders accountable and to lobby for Galveston at the state and regional levels.
It’s a worthy effort and all islanders have a stake. Residents should attend and let their voices be heard.
• Laura Elder
