The Texas Racing Commission must conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths of four dogs during Gulf Greyhound Park’s most recent racing season, which ran from December 2018 through February.
The request for an investigation came from Grey2K USA, a Massachusetts-based group that has never been shy about its goal of abolishing greyhound racing everywhere, but even racing industry insiders are concerned about the treatment of dogs at the La Marque dog track.
Carey Theil, executive director of Grey2K USA, said reports showed 43 injuries among dogs at the track, including 11 dogs that suffered broken legs and four that died. That was an increase in the total number of injuries, broken legs and fatalities over the 2017-18 season, by Theil’s calculations.
Of particular concern was the death of a greyhound put down after it suffered a tongue laceration.
Theil said he’d never before heard of a dog being euthanized for a tongue laceration and it should have been taken to an emergency veterinary clinic.
Theil requested an investigation into the dog’s death and the deaths of three other greyhounds at the Gulf Greyhound Park this winter. It appears the other animals were put down after breaking legs, he said.
David Peck, president of the Texas Greyhound Association, said his organization also is concerned about what he has learned.
“Last year, we thought the number of injuries at Gulf was too high and we think it’s too high this year,” Peck said. “We take this kind of stuff very seriously. One of the dogs that died is one I sold to someone, so I’m definitely looking into it.”
The greyhound association has offered to set up an injury fund to pay for treatment of any animal injured at the track, but Gulf Greyhound Park has declined to participate, Peck said.
“We don’t want to see any dogs euthanized. Period,” he said. “We’d be more than willing to pay for treatment.”
Both Peck and Theil acknowledged that from time to time, there are extreme cases in which a dog has to be put down, but that should be the rare exception, they said.
A spokesman for the Texas Racing Commission acknowledged the commission has received the request for investigation into the deaths, but could not comment more.
Gulf Greyhound Park officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.
This wasn’t the first time that even racing industry insiders had been worried about conditions at Gulf Greyhound Park.
People have been talking about problems with the track surface at Gulf Greyhound Park since at least 2011. Those people have mostly been insiders with a vested interest in continuing racing at Gulf Greyhound Park, including the state’s own veterinarian and a consultant hired to help correct a problem at the track that both Gulf Greyhound Park and state racing commission officials tried to argue didn’t exist, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
It’s clearly time for the dog racing to end in Texas, as it already has in most places. In the meantime, however, the Texas Racing Commission owes the taxpayers a credible investigation into these recent deaths and injuries.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.