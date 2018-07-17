A year ago, Galveston officials, tired of the accidents in front of the San Luis Resort and Holiday Inn in the 5200 block of Seawall Boulevard, installed crosswalks.
Unfortunately, the crosswalks have caused controversy and fears they’ll cause more accidents than they prevent.
It’s important to note that since the city installed the crosswalks in July 2017, there was only one reported crash in the vicinity of the crosswalks, according to the Texas Crash Reports Information System, a database of vehicle crashes maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation. No one was injured in that crash.
The number of accidents is down significantly from previous years. From July 2016 to June 2017, there were two auto-pedestrian accidents in the area in front of the hotel, one of which involved a motorcycle killing two people walking across the street.
Richard Dunlap told The Daily News he was traveling on Seawall Boulevard in October and stopped at the crosswalk to let pedestrians walk across and was rear-ended by a driver who apparently didn’t notice he’d stopped. Everyone in that accident was OK, but it raises questions about whether there’s more that can be done to protect drivers and pedestrians.
When a new safety feature is installed, there’s an adjustment period, said Robert Benz, a researcher at the Texas A&M University’s Transportation Institute. Drivers need to get used to the feature and prepare themselves mentally for it.
For this reason, the faster the city improves the crosswalk safety features, the faster drivers will adjust to it, which will prevent more accidents and misunderstandings.
The city of Galveston should upgrade the seawall crosswalks similarly to the way Webster planners designed their city’s crosswalks.
In Webster, especially near the University of Houston-Clear Lake off Bay Area Boulevard — a high traffic area — the crosswalks feature specially designed traffic lights that only turn red if a pedestrian has pressed the button and then only stays red for a few seconds. The lights then change from red to flashing red, and signs direct drivers to proceed through the crossing only if the path is clear.
This is a safe intermediate method between a full stop light that might back up traffic on the seawall and the crosswalks in front of the San Luis Resort, which are hated by drivers and pedestrians alike.
The design of the seawall crosswalks consists of lights on the signs and the road, which some say don’t do anyone any good during the day and only can be seen at night. A red LED traffic light would be an improvement. How often do you hear drivers of accidents say they never saw the traffic light? It happens, but it’s less common than, say, a poorly lit, poorly designed set of lines in the middle of the road.
Another problem with the current lights at the seawall crosswalk is they are constantly needing maintenance because salt is building up on the solar-powered batteries, causing them to malfunction.
The city is planning to put more crosswalks in high-pedestrian area spots on eastern parts of Seawall Boulevard. The biggest question is will the planners of future crosswalks consider the community’s concerns and upgrade suggestions when moving forward, or will the crossings be equally as dangerous?
• Rene Schwartz
