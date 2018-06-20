With trade tariff news heating up, we wanted to update Daily News readers on the recently instituted tariffs on Canadian newsprint. We also wanted to offer a public thanks to local elected officials and community organizations who are stepping up to help turn around this misguided interpretation of economics.
Last year, a New York City-based investment firm that owns a single, modest newsprint producing plant, called NORPAC, in the northwest brought to the trade commission charges of Canadian producers dumping uncoated groundwood into U.S. markets. NORPAC quickly asked for — and was given — temporary tariffs on newsprint coming across the border.
The problem, however, is the action is playing out more like a disingenuous business version of inside baseball — and we’re not talking about the Houston Astros.
Tariffs are generally in place to protect domestic producers from artificial competitive economic conditions. And the goal is to allow for domestic producers to be able to work within a more competitive environment through tariffs applied at points of import. In theory, this allows the domestic producers to build and adjust to the new market conditions.
But with newsprint, there are few domestic options for consumers. As of this writing, only four companies were producing newsprint in the United States — and one those being NORPAC, the only company petitioning for tariffs. Interestingly, the other domestic newsprint producers oppose the tariffs.
In today’s market, 75 percent of all newsprint consumed in the United States originates in Canada. Domestic producers, because of a general decline in the long-term volume of U.S. newsprint consumption, have reinvested, retooled and moved to more financially attractive products.
And herein lies one of the most dangerous aspects of the tariff — there is not enough capacity in U.S. manufacturing to mitigate against proposed double-digit increases rolling across the industry. And no matter what the pricing, the manufacturers have invested their future in other products and will not reverse their investments.
The result is rising prices — more than 20 percent since the fall of last year — are already having dramatic effect on local newspapers across the nation. And to avoid laying off people, many are forced to reduce the number of pages, copies and even the frequency of printing days. A number of other smaller community newspapers have even ceased publication as a direct result.
The proposed tariff action will only accelerate this dangerous pressure on local community newspapers.
But fortunately, there are courageous elected officials and local organizations who are stepping up to lend a voice of reason during this time. Locally both the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce have publicly declared their deep reservations and opposition to these tariffs.
They both understand the danger these tariffs create to local newspapers across the nation and at home. The loss of local newspapers would not only dramatically reduce their local business members’ access to a trusted and traditional communications tool, but also greatly erode the important sense of local community for residents. We applaud them for their commitment to local businesses and community.
But we owe a special call out to U.S. Rep. Randy Weber who signed his name to the PRINT Act, an important piece of legislation designed to allow for thoughtful research about the proposed tariffs. Early on, Weber identified the unintended consequences of the proposed tariffs and how they could dangerously undermine not only the communities he represents, but others across the nation.
“In the last year, paper for print media is becoming an increasingly talked about commodity — still in demand, but at a much higher cost, especially for our local outlets,” Weber said.
“This is due to unwarranted tariffs being levied against Canadian lumber, and more recently against Canadian paper. Without an adequate domestic supply, costs will only skyrocket, making it incredibly difficult for our local papers to conduct business. The PRINT Act aims to reverse this course.”
Weber, however, did not stop there.
“There’s not a time in my life when I don’t remember a local paper showing up on my front porch in the morning. Local papers connect us to our community. In them, we see people we know, and we hear their voices in their quotes; we learn about the latest happenings in local government and with Main Street businesses; and we even follow the ups and downs of our hometown sports teams.
“Without these local sources, we’d miss out on stories that are nearest to our hearts. We cannot afford to lose our print media, which is why I proudly support the PRINT Act.”
Weber’s important name now stands next to a growing list of congressional members signing on. Our hope is cooler heads will prevail in this threat to local newspapers across the nation and the tariffs discussion gets the full attention it deserves.
• Leonard Woolsey
