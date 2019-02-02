The Port of Galveston plans this month to hold public meetings to gather public input about a master plan being drafted to guide its expansion and development in coming years.
The master plan will outline the port’s goals for cruise, cargo shipping and commercial development, Director Rodger Rees said.
The meetings will be some of the most important convened on the island in recent years.
The port is a vital part of the local and regional economies, but has struggled along for years unable to invest anything significant in the present, much less in the future.
The port is not funded by tax revenues and depends heavily on lease agreements with companies that use the public docks. More than half of the port’s revenue is generated by providing berths and other facilities and to cruise ship lines. The port budgeted about $37.4 million in revenue last year.
City officials, including Mayor Jim Yarbrough, have long called for the port to have a long-term vision to improve its development prospects and to outline a path to financial stability.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the public docks, in June hired a Miami-based consultant to help develop the master plan. Trustees agreed to pay the firm Bermillo Ajamil & Partners $799,000 for the plan.
The firm earlier this month met with port administrators and trustees to get input on parts of the master plan, Rees said. The next step will be to get public input.
While the port hasn’t announced specific dates and times for the meetings, it’s not too soon to start thinking about what port leaders should consider as they feed public comment into their master plan.
What would you tell the port about its expansion and development in coming years?
We’ll kick off the discussion with this thought: The master plan should include a sub-plan for the improvement of Harborside Drive.
There’s more promising news coming out of the port these days than has been the case for decades.
It’s still possible, for example, that some project to replace the Pelican Island Bridge will move ahead, which might encourage industrial development on that small island across the ship channel from Galveston.
Meanwhile, the master plan anticipates Galveston’s cruise business will continue to grow in coming years, Rees said.
There are clear signs of that continued growth. In December, the port announced it would partner with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line to build a $100 million cruise terminal at Pier 10. Construction of that terminal is expected to begin in 2020.
Last month, the port announced it had reached an agreement with Disney Cruise Line that will double the number of ships the company operates in Galveston by 2023.
If all the good news about the port’s future business prospects pans out, the inevitable consequence will be more vehicle traffic — commercial, industrial and tourist — in and out of the port along a thoroughfare that already is inadequate.
Port leaders have acknowledged that inadequacy in an oblique way by suggesting they might try to route traffic bound for a terminal at Pier 10 along Broadway and then north through the East End Historic District.
When you calculate the number of traffic lights along Broadway and the number of prickly residents in the East End, that seems like a bad idea and wouldn’t address the fact that Harborside already is a problem.
A better plan would make Harborside a gateway thoroughfare into the port and able to accommodate all the different types of traffic with business at the port.
Those improvements should include re-engineering the intersection of Harborside and Interstate 45 to accommodate large commercial and industrial vehicles.
Improvements should include putting the road over the railroad tracks between the interstate and 77th Street.
Granted, Harborside is a state highway, and improving it would cost money, but it’s a major choke point that any long-term plan should address.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.