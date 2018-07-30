Texas’ first Reform Jewish congregation, which celebrated its historic sesquicentennial anniversary Thursday, just happens to be in Galveston. The synagogue, one of two in Galveston, marked the event with a Torah procession Saturday.
A large group of congregants and visitors, including several rabbis with ties to Galveston, gathered in front of the old synagogue on 22nd Street and Sealy Avenue and made their way 1.5 miles — along the same historic streets of the original congregants — to Congregation B’nai Israel’s building at 3008 Ave. O.
The synagogue, established July 26, 1868, has played a central role not only in Galveston’s Jewish community, but in the history of the island at large, said Marshal Klaven, the congregation’s rabbi from 2014 until the end of June of this year. Klaven spent the past two years organizing the 150th anniversary.
At the event, Matt Cohen, the newest addition to the local synagogue, who also happens to be the leading member, read some words of wisdom from the rabbi who shares his last name — Rabbi Henry Cohen.
Henry Cohen, the congregation’s rabbi at the time of its founding, met almost all of the ships coming into Galveston, according to some accounts. Cohen greeted those immigrants with a message of acceptance and tolerance, which is emblematic of the Galveston congregation’s ethos, Klaven said.
Henry Cohen not only offered love and support to Jewish immigrants but everyone who arrived at the island looking for a better life in America.
He also, along with 50 armed men and Galveston’s sheriff, physically blocked the entrance to the causeway when the Ku Klux Klan attempted to establish a chapter on the island. He would not allow the hate group in Galveston without a fight.
Congregation B’nai Israel has been a force for progress on the island for 150 years.
It’s good a day to remember the examples of citizenship Rabbi Henry Cohen set so long ago and of the rabbis who succeeded him.
The rabbis set examples by leading good lives, supporting the community and helping others.
The rabbis that have led the congregation deserve congratulations. But so do all the congregants.
“I am only one rabbi,” Matt Cohen said. “It doesn’t depend on the rabbi. It depends on the people. We depend on each other.”
• Rene Schwartz
Editor’s note: Copy editor Rene Schwartz is a member of Congregation B’nai Israel.
