Special congratulations are in order for the faculty and staff of Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary School in Texas City Independent School District for transforming a chronically under-performing campus into one of the best in the state over a very short time.
As we reported earlier this month, the campus performed well enough during the 2017-18 school year to earn an “A” rating on the state’s new A-to-F scale.
Those responsible for that turnaround didn’t get to enjoy it in a fully official way, however, because the Texas Education Agency granted waivers to schools affected by Hurricane Harvey during the 2017-18 school year.
Because of the hurricane and the waiver, many schools in the county got a pass on being judged under the state’s new letter-grade system. Guajardo didn’t need a pass, however, having aced the test.
The achievement was noteworthy for a couple of reasons.
One is that the state’s new system had caused a lot of worry among educators who panned it as an overly simplistic way to assess the very complicated process of public education.
They had worried educators on campuses with challenging financial situations and student demographics would end up stamped as failures no matter how hard and well they worked.
Guajardo’s achievement doesn’t prove that worry false, but argues it’s at least not inevitable.
What makes Guajardo’s “A” especially remarkable, however, is the campus overcame several obstacles to achieve the excellent grade.
The school’s performance on required accountability standards had been so bad the state agency just about four years ago had required the campus to enter into a state-supervised improvement plan, for example.
Then Guajardo — formerly Northside Elementary — was stretched to its limits after taking on students from neighboring La Marque Elementary School, damaged beyond repair in Hurricane Harvey.
Despite those challenges, by the end of the 2017-18 school year Guajardo Elementary had exceeded state expectations, and those of the Texas City Independent School District and its own principal, when it was named among about 400 Texas schools that achieved distinction in all eligible areas, based on standardized test scores.
“The tale of Guajardo Elementary’s success is leadership,” Deputy Superintendent Susan Myers said.
Myers credited Director of Elementary Education Anne Anderson, who had been Northside’s principal, and Debbie Fuller, Guajardo’s principal since 2017, in particular for providing the leadership.
Anderson became principal in 2014 when the state put the school under the required improvement plan.
Cultivating an environment that encourages teachers to ask for help was key, and that depended on first developing trust and respect, Fuller said.
In 2018, 100 percent of fourth graders at Guajardo demonstrated growth, improving their performance on the state test over the year before.
Other key practices also have paid off. The principal spends time in the classroom, she tries to use retired teachers as substitutes when regular teachers are out, and all staff members at the school participate one-on-one with students as tutors.
When Guajardo, which was designed for 700 students, was stretched beyond capacity after Harvey with 1,300 students, those practices were maintained despite the potential for chaos. Administrators shared offices, storage areas were cleared out to provide room for instruction and lunch was served in shifts.
Myers said the story of Guajardo’s success was leadership. There’s a broader story in its individual success, however, about how public education can, and does, every day perform a vital public service by helping create an educated citizenry.
The faculty, staff and students there deserve our thanks for contributing a concrete example to that story.
• Michael A. Smith
