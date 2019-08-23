Galveston County Commissioners are taking a step in the right direction by trying to recoup some of the $500,000 sent in error to a scammer posing as a county contractor in May 2018.
Joseph Nixon, a private attorney hired by the county, has sent letters to companies that hold bonds on behalf of Rufus Crowder, the county’s purchasing agent; Randall Rice, auditor; and Kevin Walsh, treasurer (“County pursuing bonds for stolen $500K,” The Daily News, Aug. 19).
In the letters, the county is demanding the companies disburse money from the bonds, or else face a lawsuit from the county.
For those of you who aren’t up to date on this incident, back on May 21, 2018, Galveston County Commissioners approved a payment of $525,282.39 to Houston-based Lucas Construction for road repairs in San Leon. Shortly after, Walsh’s office received an email from someone pretending to be from Lucas.
In the email, the scammer used a form obtained through the county’s website to request a change of the bank account information for the road contractor, requesting that instead of paying with a paper check, the county send funds to an account via an electronic transfer, according to an independent report commissioned by the county.
That’s exactly what happened and the $525,282.39 was gone.
The county is now seeking a total of $100,000 from Rice’s and Walsh’s bonding companies and $5,000 from Crowder’s.
That’s quite a bit short of what the taxpayers are out, but it’s a start.
County Judge Mark Henry and county commissioners have said the departments that oversee such payments to contractors should take some responsibility for the theft.
A review of the theft found no department or individual could be held accountable for not following safeguard procedures that didn’t exist, but Henry argues the offices should have reasonably been expected to have safeguards in place.
“I think this is exactly why they have a bond, for mistakes like this,” Henry said.
Officials are required by law to hold bonds such as the county is pursuing to cover just this loss to the taxpayers.
If the bonding companies choose to pay the county, they could then turn to the officials and demand to be reimbursed for the payout.
So, someone will — and should — be held responsible for more than a half-million taxpayer dollars disappearing into thin air.
An obvious problem here is for this to devolve into an internal grudge match with one part of the county suing another part of the county all at the taxpayers’ expense. We’ve seen that, or nearly that, before.
We’d urge everyone involved in this to remember the point is to recover money for the taxpayers, not get them deeper in a hole trying to prove a point, such as who’s mostly to blame, that’s ultimately beside the point.
• Angela Wilson
