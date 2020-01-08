Helen Hall Library employee Miranda Guillory hands books to a library patron outside the library in League City on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The library, which is closed as repairs from a water leak continue, is offering curb-side service until Jan. 3, with the exception of New Year’s Day.
Felix Alvarez, left, pastor of Centro Cristiano Galveston, purchased and renovated the Rev. W.L. Jones’ New Hope Baptist Church, 5514 Avenue S in Galveston, which has been closed since Hurricane Ike hit in 2008. Alvarez’s congregation meets on Wednesdays and Jones’ congregation on Sundays.
Helen Hall Library employee Miranda Guillory hands books to a library patron outside the library in League City on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The library, which is closed as repairs from a water leak continue, is offering curb-side service until Jan. 3, with the exception of New Year’s Day.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Felix Alvarez, left, pastor of Centro Cristiano Galveston, purchased and renovated the Rev. W.L. Jones’ New Hope Baptist Church, 5514 Avenue S in Galveston, which has been closed since Hurricane Ike hit in 2008. Alvarez’s congregation meets on Wednesdays and Jones’ congregation on Sundays.
Two instances of people thinking creatively in the past few weeks should be commended.
One, the improvisation by the staff at Helen Hall Library in League City allowed people to check out books, despite the library being closed since Dec. 19 after a water tank rupture leaked hundreds of gallons into part of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.