County animal shelters are at or near capacity.
The Daily News reported Thursday the League City Animal Shelter no longer was accepting surrendered or stray animals at its facility because of extreme overcrowding, officials said.
The League City shelter has been a no-kill shelter in policy since January 2017 and officially announced the policy change to the public in January 2018. Since that announcement, people from the surrounding areas have flocked to League City to bring in strays and unwanted pets.
“We believe this is because people prefer not to surrender pets to shelters where the pets might be euthanized,” shelter Director Kim Schoolcraft said.
To help with the massive overcrowding, which is on top of the busier-than-average time of the summer season, the shelter is extending a promotion that allows residents of League City to adopt a spayed or neutered adult cat or dog for free through Aug. 31.
There may never be a better time to adopt because: A, you’d be helping a local nonprofit’s good cause; B, you’d be helping an animal find a forever home; C, you’d be adopting a pet that is already up to date medically; and D, you would essentially be doing several good deeds all in one and saving money by doing it now rather than later.
Another shelter offering a promotion this month is the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. On Aug. 18, the center is joining shelters across the nation as part of NBC Universal’s Clear the Shelters national pet adoption event.
“We’ve seen a substantial increase in animal intake over the past few months and, while we’re thankful for the community support, we do still have a number of cats and dogs looking for their forever homes,” Amber Adams, the resource center’s animal services director, said.
During the promotion, the center is offering half-price adoptions on regularly priced animals and an even bigger discount of just $20 for black animals. And, as usual, all adoptions, including reduced rates, include the spay or neuter surgery, rabies vaccination and a microchip.
We’re not recommending anyone go out and adopt five dogs and 10 cats just to get them out of the shelters if they cannot provide a safe and loving environment for all of them.
What we are recommending is to help support the shelter’s promotion by helping to get the word out. Talk to your animal-loving friends and find out whether they have room in their hearts and homes for a pet who would be forever grateful.
If you are interested in helping the shelter, but not quite as ready for the commitment of adoption, there are a few other ways you can help. A little donation goes a long way toward helping your local shelter. And, if you want to take it a step further, fostering is one very useful way to donate your time instead and, who knows, you might end up falling in love with the little guy.
• Rene Schwartz
