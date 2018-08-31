One of the most perplexing facts of this age is that some otherwise rational, educated people think they are protecting their children by foregoing vaccinations against diseases that had been on the way to becoming historical footnotes.
There always have been parents who were too ignorant to know about, or too detached to bother with, getting their children vaccinated before school age. Society battled that by requiring full vaccinations before children could attend public schools.
As The Daily News reported Friday, however, in the 2017-18 school year, 1.26 percent of students across the county — a little more than 1,000 children — weren’t vaccinated because their parents filed for conscientious exemptions with the state, according to Texas Health and Human Services data.
That was up from 0.53 percent in the 2010-11 school year and 0.91 percent in the 2013-14 school year.
The numbers of unvaccinated children are growing not because of a lack of information or motivation, but because of parents highly motivated by fear and guided by misinformation about the relative risks of opting in or opting out of vaccinations.
Debate about vaccinations, which often is more of a screaming match, constitutes an odd front in the culture wars fought mostly on the internet between people convinced that vaccinations cause such things such as autism and people who think that’s bunk.
Among the indisputable facts about this situation is that the anti-vaccine movement is passionate and vocal and that means political clout.
As a result, Texas is among 18 states that let families opt out of vaccines for personal or moral beliefs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
State lawmakers have rejected bills that would have tightened the requirements for opting out of vaccines for school-age children, arguing for increased education efforts instead.
Education is good, but good information is not going to sway people who believe vaccines are part of a vast, sinister conspiracy. People of that mind simply add each bearer of that information to their ever-growing list of conspirators.
Lawmakers should be mindful of unnecessary governmental intrusions into peoples’ private lives, but this is just an odd place to make a stand for civil liberties.
One of the biggest threats to unvaccinated children is measles. There have been 107 cases of measles in the United States, six in Texas, so far this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There should have been none.
One in every 20 children infected gets pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles in young children, according to the Mayo Clinic.
One in every 1,000 will develop encephalitis that can lead to convulsions that leave the child deaf or mentally impaired.
One or two of every 1,000 infected will die.
Lawmakers when they convene early next year should tighten the rules about opting out of vaccines. It’s just common-sense leadership. To do otherwise is pandering to ardent but misguided constituency.
• Michael A. Smith
