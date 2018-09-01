Maybe it’s inevitable, like debris piles and FEMA trailers, that after every hurricane somebody in Galveston County will go to war with the Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A few years after Hurricane Ike, the city of Galveston engaged in a war of attrition with the state land office and the federal housing agency over whether it would be required to rebuild 569 units of public housing demolished after being damaged by flooding.
After Harvey, what could turn out to be a similar fight is brewing between the county, perhaps a couple of cities, and the state and federal agencies.
All those local leaders should review Galveston’s experience. Its fight dragged along consuming time, energy and money and ultimately accomplished very little. Two mixed-income developments at the center of that fight have been built, and the first of what could be about 300 scattered-site units, which nobody local wanted, are being built.
That’s the thing about wars of attrition. No matter how just or unjust the cause, the deepest pockets always win.
The county has some valid concerns about how the state plans to administer the flood of federal money headed this way after Harvey, but it should attempt to avoid the kind of intergovernmental acrimony that marked the Galveston experience.
One point of contention is a federal requirement that 70 percent of the money allocated for post-disaster projects benefit people earning low to moderate incomes.
Under federal housing department rules, households earning 50 percent or less of an area’s median income are considered low income. Households earning 80 percent or less are moderate income.
In Galveston County, the federally recognized median income for a family of four is $74,900. That means a household earning less than $37,450 would qualify as low income, those earning less than $59,900 would qualify as moderate income.
Local leaders have a legitimate concern about the 70 percent requirement when it comes to federal aid for infrastructure projects. The problem is that it might be impossible to conduct effective flood control projects, for example, that don’t benefit more people earning more than the federal limits.
There are places in Texas where a wide-ranging project could be built without benefiting higher-income people; the Rio Grande Valley comes to mind. Can that be done here? County leaders fear it can’t be and that residents here will lose out on federal aid as a result.
If the county can’t design projects that mitigate flooding and mostly benefit low- and moderate-income people, the money might be reallocated to other areas.
Federal officials should consider waiving or at least easing the 70 percent requirement for infrastructure projects.
The land office recently compared the county’s efforts to change the income requirements to efforts after Hurricane Ike that resulted in state agencies being sued and reaching a conciliation agreement with several nonprofit agencies mandating how recovery money must be spent.
That conciliation agreement, among other things, required the city of Galveston to rebuild public housing that it demolished after Hurricane Ike.
That analogy is not exactly correct. Several groups filed an administrative complaint with the federal housing department to prevent localities from spending disaster aid money on projects that should have been funded with local tax dollars; long-planned road projects, for example.
The state plan before that complaint was to allocate shares of Hurricane Ike disaster recovery money as widely as possible and for whatever projects local leaders wanted done, whether the projects had anything to do with disaster recovery or not.
It might be a subtle difference with what the county is proposing, but it’s an important difference.
• Michael A. Smith
