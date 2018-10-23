We agree with Galveston County Judge Mark Henry on one thing — what good is it to clear only one side of a creek?
Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark on Monday proposed spending $600,000 to use barges equipped with grappling arms and lawn mowers to clean parts of Clear Creek, even before Harris County officials OK’d measures to clear their side of the creek.
“I would want Harris County to agree to it before we start doing things, otherwise what’s the good of doing half the job?” Henry said.
Commissioner Stephen Holmes argued that the county should make sure there aren’t other projects that would more effectively deal with flooding before committing to the project.
While facing up to flood prevention has been a topic of major discussion since Harvey, actual work to dredge or clear the creek has been limited, Clark said.
This isn’t the first time the issue of how both counties should go about clearing the creek has come up.
In April, we noted Clear Creek divides Galveston and Harris counties. Depending on which side of the creek you live on, the responsibility for keeping the watershed clear of debris — which often means flood control — sits at the doorstep of either county’s flood control or drainage districts.
The Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District clears the western and southern bank of the creek, while the Harris County Flood Control District clears the eastern and northern bank.
Over the years, the overlapping of business, residential and other interests between Galveston and Harris counties has continued to grow, most notably with the rapid growth in the northern part of the county.
But it is especially true in Friendswood, which lies in both Galveston and Harris counties, as well as part of Brazoria County.
In April, some Galveston County officials said Harris County wasn’t doing its fair share.
“They have done nothing on their side of the creek,” Friendswood Councilman Jim Hill said.
For their part, Harris County officials said it was news to them.
The Harris County Flood Control District wasn’t aware Friendswood officials had such concerns, spokesman Rob Lazaro said at the time.
“All the activities we are doing may not be filtering to them,” Lazaro said.
Taking the comments by some of Galveston’s commissioners, it appears it still is not filtering.
Two things are fairly apparent.
One, cleaning and clearing the creek sooner or later must be done, and done on a regular basis.
Two, what good is it to clean and clear only one side of a creek? That’s like fire-proofing half a structure; it won’t do much good.
As we wrote in April, the first order of business should be getting Galveston and Harris officials on the same page. They must communicate and work together better.
If not, residents and business owners in both counties will be the ones ultimately the most potentially harmed.
• Dave Mathews
