Juneteenth is a very important day. From parades to golf tournaments, from picnics to prayer breakfasts and the traditional reading of General Order No. 3 at Aston Villa in Galveston, most county residents know a least something about the significance of June 19.
Elsewhere in the country, however, some people have never even heard of our little corner’s historic holiday. Currently, 45 states acknowledge Juneteenth with just Hawaii, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota and South Dakota not recognizing it as a state holiday.
One Hitchcock resident is trying to change that with the goal of making Juneteenth a nationally recognized day of observance. Sam Collins III, a frequent contributor to The Daily News who previously — and successfully — led a letter-writing campaign for the pardoning of prize fighter Jack Johnson, is fighting for a new cause.
Collins’ campaign is not seeking to make Juneteenth a national holiday, such as the Fourth of July, but is hoping for a national day of remembrance, such as Flag Day.
Juneteenth marks the day slavery finally ended in the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but because of geography and the slow means of communication at the time, the slaves in Texas, and particularly Galveston, were the last to hear the news.
The day it did reach here, June 19, 1865, was truly a day to celebrate. And to continue that tradition of celebration is the perfect way to remember that this is the land of the free.
Juneteenth is one of many days to recognize the “end of slavery,” but it stands out because Juneteenth is the day that former slaves chose as their day of freedom. This day in 1865 was monumental for them and even influences American life today.
With the help of state Rep. Greg Bonnen, Collins and his colleague, Ted Ellis, will travel to Austin to put on an art exhibit called “The Juneteenth Freedom Project and Emancipation Series,” which is set for today. Their intent is to spread the message about Juneteenth far and wide and ultimately to the ears of our national leaders.
“We are excited to bring our message to the capitol,” Collins said of the art exhibit.
We urge our readers to contact federal representatives and advocate to make Juneteenth a national day of observance.
“Juneteenth celebrates the evolution of our country to a more perfect union,” Collins said.
• Rene Schwartz
(1) comment
http://www.juneteenth.us/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.