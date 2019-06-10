The painting of a rainbow-themed crosswalk in front of Galveston City Hall is fitting for a town historically rich in diversity.
Last week, workers completed painting a brightly colored crosswalk across heavily traveled 25th Street. And while the unexpected colors will naturally draw the eyes of drivers, the idea is actually to bring attention to Pride Month, an international celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
Funding for the project was privately raised and the placement was made through the cooperation of the city.
While Houston is considered the most diverse major city in the nation, Galveston can take credit for setting the table. Long a city of immigration, Galveston’s community helped set the table for a melting pot of people, ethnicities, religions and beliefs all co-existing in a small place. And as a history point, a great migration occurred toward Houston after the Great Storm of 1900.
The city is home to dozens of Christian churches, two Jewish temples and an Islamic center. Add to the deep and rich history of early leaders in both business and politics, and you quickly recognize a pattern of openness in the core DNA of the city.
For what it is worth, the crosswalks should become a permanent fixture in the city. Doing so would set an important tone and send a symbol to residents and visitors alike that Galveston is a welcoming community regardless of race, creed, religion or orientation.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.