Observers can expect a wide-ranging and perhaps passionate conversation during a joint meeting Thursday of the Galveston City Council and Park of Board of Trustees.
Elected city leaders and appointed leaders of the organization tasked with managing the island’s vital, booming and increasingly complex tourism industry plan to talk about Stewart Beach, Seawolf Park, capital improvements and Fourth of July celebrations, according to the posted agenda.
The marquee part of that meeting, however, the part that worries and agitates insiders, will be about conflict over who should have custody over millions of dollars in hotel occupancy tax revenue.
The city argues it and the board have violated the law for years by allowing the park board to keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, by not exercising oversight of the park board’s annual budget and by not requiring the park board to submit frequent reports about how it has spent hotel tax money, to name a few.
Among the topics of discussion Thursday are ordinances that would require the park board to move money into city accounts, submit its annual budgets for city council approval and begin more frequent financial reporting to the city.
The park board argues the city’s interpretation of the law is wrong and plans Thursday to offer a new interlocal agreement meant to make the status quo legal — assuming it’s not.
Park board leaders argue there are simple steps that should satisfy everybody and everything, including the law.
Even those important issues fail to get to the core of what this conflict is about, however, which is the relative balance of power between the two governmental bodies.
Swirling more or less atmospherically around the whole show are some fears and conflicting attitudes dating back years.
One of those conflicting attitudes is about who those millions of dollars belong to.
There always has been a belief among members of Galveston’s lodging industry that hotel tax dollars belong to them — through the park board, perhaps, but to the lodging industry.
That’s a reasonable attitude, to an extent. Hoteliers and others selling lodging have to collect the tax from their customers. It adds substantially to the bottom line of what they charge and very few of their customers are going care why the bill is high, only that it is.
If they’re unhappy, they aren’t going to vent on Yelp about the government, but about the business.
City leaders argue those dollars belong to the public, which they do. But some city council members, in the past at least, took that argument beyond the technical truth to suggest spending hotel tax dollars on things such as law enforcement.
There’s some logic in that argument, too.
The city maintains a police force primarily with property tax revenue collected from a population of about 50,000. But that population frequently swells into the hundreds of thousands because of the tourism industry and the park board’s promotional efforts, which are funded by hotel tax revenue.
It’s fair, city leaders have argued, to use hotel tax money to offset some of the increased cost of police service caused by the tourism industry.
Although it might be logically fair, there are numerous questions about whether that would be legal or practically feasible.
But the idea, which city council members have often floated, of somehow underwriting public safety and other costs with hotel tax money is among the things driving ardent pushback from park board supporters against the proposed ordinances.
Also at issue in the marrow of this conflict is the relationship between the city and the park board. Many city leaders see the park board as a subordinate subdivision of the city.
Park board leaders frequently argue their organization is an independent governmental entity on some sort of par with the city; more sibling than child.
It seems to us that same fundamental question existing before the meeting Thursday, will exist after the meeting and the city will face the same inflexible obligation.
Perhaps there are simple steps that can make everything legal without disrupting the park board’s operations.
Council members should hear the park board’s argument with open minds.
The conflict comes with the history. When the Park Board was created by the city, it was supposed to receive no tax dollars. It was supposed to generate its own operating revenues. It was supposed to not compete or interfere with private business or zone property, Therein lies the problems. It’s function, scope, and need I say insular belief that city money is THEIR money is a problem. The Park Board does all of these things that were promised not be allowed, and receives both HOT and sales tax (both of which are city funds) and doesn’t pay any of the operational police and fire costs from promoting huge major events.
It’s time for change. Is our city council up to the task? We shall see.
