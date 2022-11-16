Observers can expect a wide-ranging and perhaps passionate conversation during a joint meeting Thursday of the Galveston City Council and Park of Board of Trustees.

Elected city leaders and appointed leaders of the organization tasked with managing the island’s vital, booming and increasingly complex tourism industry plan to talk about Stewart Beach, Seawolf Park, capital improvements and Fourth of July celebrations, according to the posted agenda.

Charlotte O'rourke

The conflict comes with the history. When the Park Board was created by the city, it was supposed to receive no tax dollars. It was supposed to generate its own operating revenues. It was supposed to not compete or interfere with private business or zone property, Therein lies the problems. It’s function, scope, and need I say insular belief that city money is THEIR money is a problem. The Park Board does all of these things that were promised not be allowed, and receives both HOT and sales tax (both of which are city funds) and doesn’t pay any of the operational police and fire costs from promoting huge major events.

It’s time for change. Is our city council up to the task? We shall see.

