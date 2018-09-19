As a tourist destination, Galveston has long had to endure and overcome criticisms about its appearance and amenities. Some of those criticisms might be unfair. Much — although not all — of the trash tourists gripe about comes from tourists, for example.
And there’s not much the city can do beyond basic code enforcement about rundown buildings on main thoroughfares that belong to private property owners.
But there are some things the city can do — resist going cheap on public amenities and public projects and invest in the appearance of the island.
Appearances are everything. Mark Twain once said: “We take stock of a city like we take stock of a man. The clothes or appearance are the externals by which we judge.”
The city and the Park Board of Trustees, which oversees tourism in Galveston, have an opportunity to make an important investment in a new 71,000-square-foot pavilion at Stewart Beach to replace a deteriorated, obsolete 51,000-square-foot building there now.
The proposed construction includes community event and wedding space, a café and restaurant and areas for park board offices and storage. But it also would be a message the city cares about residents and visitors and their experiences here. Although the city’s No. 1 job is to ensure Galveston is livable for residents, it can’t afford to ignore tourists who drive the economy.
The park board this week predicted a new pavilion at Stewart Beach could, after five years of operation, bring in between $2.1 million and $2.5 million in yearly revenue compared with $1.3 million from the existing building. But that new building might also cost $25 million to build, officials said.
Justin Schultz, director of architect firm HR&A Advisors, estimated construction costs at $25 million, although park board leaders pointed out that number is conceptual.
“This was everybody’s wish list,” park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “They went to us and said, ‘what do you want,’ and we said ‘Taj Mahal.’ The next phase is going to help us drill down on that number.”
The estimated building cost probably would decrease when building materials and other specifics were decided on, de Schaun said.
While the park board, a department of the city, certainly should look for ways to cut costs, it shouldn’t settle for something that reinforces a down-at-the-heels perception of Galveston.
Anyone who has lived on the island long enough knows there are factions in the city who advocate doing things on the cheap or not at all, leaving the city in a perpetual state of potential, but never quite getting there.
While frugality with public money is a virtue, taken to the extreme, it can also have the opposite effect of what’s intended, costing the city millions in tourism-generated dollars.
Car counts would increase from 91,000 to between 100,000 and 110,000 annually with more space at the new pavilion, park board officials said.
Park board staff members plan to present the current proposal to the Galveston City Council during a joint workshop in October.
Visitors and residents will benefit from the pavilion, which, if well done, will leave lasting good impressions. If Galveston is to move beyond tired, lingering perceptions about its appearances, it needs to make the investment.
• Laura Elder
