On Friday, state and federal officials recommended a plan to protect the Texas coast from hurricanes.
The plan, part of a draft report put together by the Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, incorporates some ideas from proposals that were previously developed after 2008’s Hurricane Ike that caused nearly $30 billion in damage. Most of the damage was due to storm surge.
The proposal included some ideas from a project known as the coastal spine, also called the “Ike Dike,” by the University of Texas A&M at Galveston and Rice University.
As we noted earlier this month, though, it will take time.
A final version of the plan is expected to be completed by 2021, officials have said.
And then it will take more time. After the final version is completed, getting the estimated $23 billion and $30 billion approved by Congress is anybody’s guess.
Supporters of the plan say it will protect people and property — including critical oil refineries in the Houston area — from floods caused by future hurricanes.
Those opposing the plan point out that it includes a number of human and ecological issues that leaders will have to grapple with if they want to move forward with a barrier project
The report “does not adequately address the potential impacts to Galveston Bay’s ecological health and the continued productivity of its commercial and recreational fisheries,” the Galveston Bay Foundation wrote in a press release on Friday.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush disagreed.
“There is an environmental balance to this as well. This plan doesn’t just protect industry and people. It protects the environment,” Bush said in an interview with The Associated Press.
While noting that the plan will take years to become reality, in the past we have been critical that it was slow to even get started. Now that the process has started to take shape, it should move along methodically, not faster or slower.
Over the next two months, the Army Corps will hold public meetings about the proposed barrier plan in cities on the Texas Coast. The public meeting in Galveston will be Dec. 12 at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
Those meetings are important to discuss the proposed barrier’s impact upon people, property and environment. Compromises will be needed and factors weighed.
Often the perception is that public meetings are designed let the public comment but as having little effect on what will actually happened. At times, that certainly is the case.
Let’s hope that is not the case this time. We think the concerns voiced by people at those meetings will not only be heard but listened to.
• Dave Mathews
