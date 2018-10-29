One of the most interesting first-glance things about League City officials contemplating a capital improvement bond referendum is that League City officials are contemplating a bond referendum at all.
The last time the city held a bond referendum was 1992, which was 26 years ago. It will have been 27 years, give or take a few months, if the officials call a referendum for May, as the city staff has recommended.
That’s a remarkable number when you consider League City is among the fastest growing cities in Texas.
It’s an odd state of affairs because population growth is among the main things that drives the need for capital improvements to roads, public facilities and all the other things that make a city.
That need, in turn, is what compels governments to take on debt.
So, how has a fast-growing city gotten along for more than a quarter century without needing capital improvements, without needing money to make capital improvements and without the debt typically required to meet those needs?
It hasn’t. League City has needed to do and has done capital projects, and taken on debt to pay for it. It just hasn’t gone to the voters for their approval.
The city has been a model of innovation, of sorts, in funding projects through certificates of obligation, rather than general obligation bonds. Government officials have come up with all kinds of rationalizations about why certificates of obligation are better than traditional bonds.
A common one is that they are “more cost-effective.” The real reason officials prefer certificates, and have over the past 20 or so years expanded the list of their acceptable uses to include pretty much anything and everything, is that they don’t require a vote of the people.
That’s it. The rest is rhetoric.
Through the certificates, governments can put taxpayers on the hook for substantial amounts of debt with a simple majority vote by the council.
Since 2004, for example, League City has assumed about $200 million in debt through certificates of obligation without a single vote of the residents.
League City has not been alone in its over reliance on certificates of obligation. Voters in Friendswood and Galveston, to name a couple, got so frustrated about being cut out of the debt deliberation they passed charter amendments banning certificates of obligation. And League City officials in 2015 began to question and debate about their own certificate of obligation habit.
It’s nice to think city staff members, who had consistently advocated for and promoted certificates of obligation over more democratic means of going into debt, have changed their minds about them. It’s more likely that $230 million, the number being talked about now, is beyond what even most ardent fans of vote-less debt can rationalize.
Whatever the reason, it’s an improvement that League City leaders are talking about seeking voter approval this time.
Bond referendums are among the most democratic aspects of life in this country. They are examples of direct, participatory democracy, and as such they can be messy, unwieldy, expensive and unpredictable, in that they don’t always go the way the government wants.
They also provide popular checks and balances on government action and a means for rank-and-file people — citizens, taxpayers — to engage and be vested in their own governance.
Michael A. Smith
