We agree with Vice President Mike Pence’s plan to have people return to the moon in five years, but with some reservations.
There are many of us who live in the Galveston/Houston area who remember:
• Apollo 1, where three astronauts died during testing of a new space capsule.
• Apollo 13, when massive system failures disabled much of the spacecraft. Most agree it was a successful failure, since the craft returned the three astronauts safely to Earth, and was because of a strong support system at Mission Control.
• Two shuttle disasters, where two crews were killed, the first during liftoff, the second as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.
We agree with Pence’s assessment the space exploration program should move forward with more deliberate speed. It should not move forward, however, politically or scientifically, recklessly.
First, in our opinion, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration needs to be given clear directives to form a safe, but deliberate, game plan.
Second, is this proposal a sole U.S. government venture?
For the past two decades, the U.S. Congress has weighed in that the United States cannot handle the cost alone.
Then, is it a public/private sector partnership? If so, where will be the oversight?
Certainly, we understand NASA is the coordinating agency between public, private and international partnerships. But its oversight function should be clearly understood and with enforcement power.
The question is how the sub-orbital flights planned in the future out of Ellington Field will be monitored?
With private companies launching test flights of capsules for the space station from Florida and South Texas, who or what agency is going to continue to coordinate those tests?
Can it be a multinational effort?
Russian cosmonauts and U.S. astronauts, for years, seem to be getting along above us. Now, how can the nations’ underneath them get along?
Those are details, not technical ones, but practical ones that should be factored into the equation of the feasibility of people returning to the moon, or even farther, Mars.
There is an oft-quoted saying, most attributing it to Sir Issac Newton.
Newton noted he achieved what he did by standing on the shoulders of giants.
Most scientific advances eventually wind its way into everyday living. From the Apollo program of the 1960s and 1970s, products such as cordless tools, freeze-dried food, joysticks, scratch-resistant lenses and the like are now everyday items.
There will be those who question the wisdom of spending money to return to the moon and go even farther.
Of course, there were those who questioned crossing an ocean or a continent unless there was a clear financial reward. But the reward, way often, is not measured immediately, but what the explorations sparked in imagination.
• Dave Mathews
