Both the elected leaders and hired staff at Galveston County have a lot of explaining to do about the disappearance of more than $500,000 that was supposed to pay a contractor for road repairs but apparently was stolen through an amazingly simple scam.
While there are a lot of questions needing answers, one thing already is clear — stealing a half-million dollars from any organization shouldn’t be as easy as it apparently was.
If you missed the news, the apparent theft came to light Monday, after the Galveston County Treasurer’s Office reviewed email correspondence between the county and Lucas Construction, a Houston company to which the county was scheduled to pay $525,282.39 for road repairs in San Leon.
Commissioners approved the payment May 21. Shortly after, the treasurer’s office received an email from someone purporting to be from Lucas, Galveston County Treasurer Kevin Walsh said.
“An entity that is unknown to us sent information to the county pretending to be the construction company to change where the money gets deposited,” Walsh said.
That email instructed the county to pay the money to a new account, which county officials apparently did. The county changed its information and sent funds to the account, Walsh said. Those emails and the account belonged to a scammer, Walsh said.
At the same time the county was sending money to the wrong account, Lucas apparently received messages from a fake county email, claiming a check was on its way, Walsh said.
The lies didn’t come to light until someone from Lucas Construction called Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel to ask why the check was taking so long to arrive. Apffel called the treasurer’s office late Friday, but revelations about what happened didn’t become apparent until Monday, Walsh said.
“Originally, we thought it was just a mistake that the bank made, that they were just holding the money,” Walsh said. “Monday morning, we were reading through the emails and we said, ‘That’s not us.’”
The sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office were contacted Monday, he said.
The county’s information technology department has investigated the treasurer’s office computer and found no evidence that county computers or software were hacked, Walsh said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a crime, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
We don’t normally make a lot of editorial comment about crimes, but this one begs a couple.
It’s incredible, for example, that people at the county handling huge sums of money would take any action, much less this action, based on such flimsy prompting, as County Judge Mark Henry pointed out.
“Our employees accepted it as genuine and processed it and paid the wrong people,” Henry said. “We deal with issues of no accountability from county employees on a regular basis.”
It’s the sort of thing you worry about your grandparents falling for, not your government.
The second part of Henry’s comment raises another question that county leaders need to answer pretty quickly: If more than $500,000 can go missing in one shot, how much is leaking out in dribs and drabs of $1,000 here and $2,000 there?
• Michael A. Smith
