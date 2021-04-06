Mike Howe is reflected in a mirror in the bathroom of his League City home Thursday, April 1, 2021. Howe discovered the contractor he’d hired to repair the house after pipes burst during the winter storm in February had been indicted for felony theft of clients from other jobs, he said. Howe has hired another contractor to finish the work. Howe hired a contractor who took his money but didn’t finish the work.
Galveston County knows storms. We know hurricanes, and now we know deep freezes. We know how to prepare for them. We know how to deal with them. We know when to stay and when to bug out. And we know how to regroup and rebuild in their aftermath.
But with all of our collective knowledge, many of us still fall victim to opportunists looking to make a fast, easy and ill-gained buck off residents facing major repairs to their homes once the latest storm has passed. Problem is, as locals learn more and more with each storm that hits, so too do the scammers.
Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.
(1) comment
Don't vet through the BBB. When we got a judgement against a contractor, they didn't let us put our complaint on their website. All the contractor has to do is show up to mediation and the BBB will do nothing. That same guy continued to scam customers for at least 3 years, and the BBB registered very few of the complaints.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.