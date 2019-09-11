Even before major construction projects on Interstate 45 began more than a decade ago, there was a serious traffic problem in northern Galveston County.
Then construction began between League City and Dickinson, and the problem got worse and more dangerous, not only along the interstate but on roads and streets in the area as motorists tried to find alternative routes.
League City is the county’s biggest city, and it keeps growing. Some of the traffic problems can be attributed to the fact that a large number of the city’s residents work in Harris County or on the island and commute. Another factor in the traffic problems is the lack of, and lack of interest among residents in, public transportation.
“It’s part of a growing community, I agree, but there’s been a lot of inattention to transportation over a long period of time and we’re trying to play catch up,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said last week.
Traffic projects, signal changes and even public transportation are all options leaders are considering as the north county copes with more and more traffic jams, accidents and even roadway fatalities in recent months.
City leaders met with area transportation experts to discuss different transportation opportunities for League City and the greater region. The group decided to eventually send out a survey to area residents asking them about all the different options, public transportation being one of them.
But it should have been a process that began long before now because the traffic problem in the northern part of the county are going to get worse before it gets better.
From north of League City south to Dickinson has been one long stretch of construction, both in miles and years.
And soon, construction will begin on the other main roadway in the central and eastern part of the county, state Highway 146.
In essence, a chokehold will be placed on traffic moving along those two highways.
The question is, why are city and state officials, as Hallisey said, “trying to play catch up.”
Road construction, until the project is completed, does not alleviate traffic congestion, but worsens it. Since most people would agree, traffic congestion was a problem in the area well before the projects currently underway. The options of how to cope with the problems created by the roadwork should have been discussed, at length, way before work began.
Transportation officials have said there were plans in place to help alleviate construction-related jams. However, just look back two years ago when Galveston officials said they were surprised to learn a project on the causeway was underway in the weeks prior to Mardi Gras.
“As we get closer to Mardi Gras, that could be a real problem,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said at the time. “Unfortunately, the city doesn’t really have a role in this, and we will have to adapt to whatever they put up there.”
That’s just one example. There are several more.
While we wish League City officials well in their attempt to find options to the traffic problem, the only logical solution is for state transportation officials to hurry up and get these long-running construction projects finished and not creep along at a slow pace.
Dave Mathews
