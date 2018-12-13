If Wednesday night’s attendance was any indication of the public’s temperature toward the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan for a coastal barrier, the water temperature is quickly rising.
We applaud the corps for wading into a room full of engaged and interested citizens. Public input is a critical part of anything as massive and landscape-changing as creating a coastal barrier. But after the explanatory posters came down and professionally produced videos went dark, a great many still found themselves wondering how a plan calling for a ring levee around much of Galveston came to be.
Corps officials stressed during their presentation that plans for the placement of any barriers were not finalized. But to those in attendance, that was not enough. Many were pleading for the project’s comment period — during which people can object or suggest changes to the plan — to continue past Jan. 9.
Given the deep concern and numerous questions about details of the project, and how few of those details even the corps is sure about, this seems like a reasonable request. People ought to have a good idea what they are commenting about before they have to comment.
If you spent any time at the event Wednesday evening, you began to hear common themes and concerns. For many, a plan that protected them but not their neighbors is not acceptable.
Others felt the ring levee concept — essentially putting the island in a bowl — was simply inviting an opportunity for a version of Galveston Soup — water filling up the bowl, pumping stations unable to support the volume, and everyone dealing with an entirely different flooding problem.
That, of course, is exactly what happened, and what caused many of the deaths, in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.
Texas State Representative-elect Mayes Middleton took the microphone during the public comment portion of the meeting and asked people to raise their hands if they didn’t like the ring levee plan. Raised hands filled the room, driving home a strong visual that corps should to go back and re-engineer this strategy.
The Daily News has and will continue to raise the need for a coastal protection plan. There are too many lives, too much property, and massive amounts of economic impact at risk to do nothing. But the corps plan has left many wondering whether parts of the solution might not be worse than the problem.
There is another driving theme the corps should consider as it shapes and engineers this plan — people who live on the Gulf Coast are not looking for a plan to protect some and not others. People who were born or moved here understand the inherent risks of living near the Gulf of Mexico. Storms are not an if, but rather a when.
And the unique culture bred from this mentality is a strong bond of always watching out for each other during times of tragedy. Knowing you are safe while your neighbor is, by geographic happenstance, on the other side of the protective wall or barrier, goes against the grain of the character of the region.
There are other options available — some much more scaled down and sensitive to both the environmental and cultural wishes of the community. While The Daily News can’t speak for the whole Gulf Coast, we do appreciate and deeply respect the DNA of the Galveston region and the value it places on its neighbors. Going back to the Great Storm of 1900, this is both our legacy and proud character.
If, in fact, we are in the drawing-board stage — and public comment is both invited and valued — then the comment period must be extended past Jan. 9 to a time when people have had a chance to see a more solid plan.
In the meantime, the corps already has gotten feedback enough to get out the erasers and make some serious wholesale changes more sensitive to the wishes and the people who must live with the decisions.
• Leonard Woolsey
