People who understand the value of high school cosmetology programs should begin lobbying both state and federal officials to preserve funding for those classes.
The Texas Education Agency is considering cutting the programs because they fall a little short of federally established earning guidelines.
The U.S. Congress in July reauthorized the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, which provides definitions of different aspects of career and technical education programs. The new guidelines set the baseline target earning potential for career and technical education graduates at $35,339, according to The Texas Tribune.
To meet the new federal requirements, cosmetology courses must show they train students for high-wage, high-demand jobs that provide multiple entry and exit points into the workforce, Texas Education Agency spokeswoman DeEtta Culbertson said.
The state’s education agency recently presented a plan to cut high school career and technical education programs that don’t meet that baseline, according to The Texas Tribune.
Cosmetology programs prepare students for jobs that earn an average annual salary of between only $21,507 and $30,056 according to wage data the agency presented.
But people involved in the programs and industry say the data isn’t telling the whole story.
“It would be a loss for the whole state of Texas,” Richard Chapa, Texas City Independent School District’s director of careers and technology programs, told The Daily News. “Their study is just incorrect and I hope the TEA realizes it’s going to have to re-do it.”
People pursuing careers can work for a franchise or rent their own chairs in a salon or start their own businesses. They can earn tips and, in many cases, work flexible hours.
“You can make as much as you want,” Aimee Foster, the cosmetology instructor at Hays High School in Buda, Texas, told The Texas Tribune. “If someone’s not making that much money, they’re just not working enough. I know some who make six figures doing this job.”
Starting off without student debt, as cosmetology program grads do, makes those early years more financially feasible, teachers say.
“Cosmetology is imperative to keep in high schools because it provides an array of opportunities for our students,” Sharnnetta Goins, a Texas City High School teacher who has been instructing students in cosmetology for 24 years, told The Daily News. “It is one of the programs where students can receive a license upon graduating and can immediately enter the workforce.”
And that’s important for students who, for whatever reasons, need to enter the workforce right after high school graduation.
Texas City’s school district, for example, provides students enrolled in cosmetology programs all of the classes and pays for them to become certified, an investment of about $15,000 to $25,000 per student, officials said.
Students who successfully complete the program graduate high school with marketable skills, the ability to join the workforce right away and without being saddled with debt.
Some might even use their cosmetology skills to help pay for college as they pursue another career.
State and federal officials should evaluate high school programs to ensure they’re providing students who aren’t college-bound with relevant skills needed to earn decent wages, but they shouldn’t devalue cosmetology programs in the process.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath will make the final call in early 2019, according to the review process laid out in an Aug. 30 letter on the agency’s website.
The agency is soliciting feedback. And everyone with a stake in the matter should urge the agency and elected officials to keep the programs in Texas high schools.
• Laura Elder
