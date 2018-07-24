Problems in Galveston County’s criminal justice system are complex and there are valid concerns among judicial officers about creating worse problems by attempting to solve them.
The county has legal, financial and moral obligations to make bonds and other forms of pretrial release fair and reasonable, for example; but equally compelling obligations to ensure people who might do harm don’t get out of jail too easily.
It’s a fine line to walk and officials are right to do it carefully.
At least one aspect of the situation, which includes several critical reports and a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, isn’t all that complicated, however. A consultant the county has hired to review the judicial system and make recommendations summed it up well.
County leaders faced a fundamental initial decision, said Tony Fabelo, a criminal justice policy expert at The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute for Texas.
They could decide to solve problems raised in the lawsuit and other studies of the system themselves or could fight the lawsuit in court, he said.
“We can do it the way we think is best or go to litigation and spend that money,” Fabelo said, noting that legal outcomes in similar cases had not gone well for the plaintiffs.
Answering that initial question is easy. The county should attempt to correct the serious problems outlined in the various reports and challenged in the ACLU lawsuit, and not spend taxpayer money attempting to litigate them away.
While not wasting money on a losing court battle is a worthy goal just in itself, it’s not the main reason the county should be crafting reforms, rather than mobilizing lawyers.
The ACLU’s lawsuit accuses the county of violating due process rights and unjustly harming indigent people accused of crimes by operating a cash bail system that favors wealthier defendants while encouraging poorer defendants to either plead guilty or sit in jail.
The civil rights group wasn’t alone in leveling criticism. In June 2017, the Texas Indigent Defense Commission issued a report after an audit of the jail system that highlighted problems with the county’s compliance with the Fair Defense Act and with its indigent defense practices.
The implication is Galveston County operates two criminal justice systems — one for the haves and one for the have-nots. That’s un-American and intolerable. The problem is not unique to Galveston County, of course. It’s the most common criticism of criminal justice in America and too often it is clearly true.
Leaders here can’t solve the problem at large, but they can and should solve it here. To their credit, that’s what they seem inclined to do.
They have formed a coordinating council consisting of commissioners, the district attorney, judges and jail representatives to create reforms.
The district attorney’s office had been looking at how to get arrested people before a magistrate as quickly as possible and having a review of bond decisions made as quickly as possible, for example.
The county had also budgeted about $2 million for reforms, which is a far better use of public money than litigation would be.
• Michael A. Smith
