Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low near 65F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low near 65F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Just because the date on the calendar shows the 25th, it’s never too late to remind everyone this is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In a world where lobbyists and trade groups use their leverage to establish special calendar designations (July 3, for example, is National Eat Your Beans Day), National Breast Cancer Awareness is the real deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.