Lone Star Rally

Gabriel Rodriguez joins other riders on The Strand at the 2016 Lone Star Rally in Galveston.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo

The Lone Star Rally gets into full roar today in numerous spots around Galveston. This will be about the 20th year the island has played host to the thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who are expected to attend. And as is the case every year, there will be plenty of events for bikers and the bikeless alike.

Organizers say the rally is the largest free four-day motorcycle event in North America and includes contests, concerts and attractions. Something like 250,000 motorcycles of various kinds are expected to visit the island during the event.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription