Recent news that sheriff’s deputies had raided marijuana growing operations in San Leon and Bacliff inspired some interesting commentary among the newspaper’s readers.
The comments, which were mostly arguing for legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana, weren’t enough to constitute anything like a scientific poll on attitudes among Texans, of course.
But they were enough to make you wonder whether it isn’t time for Texas lawmakers to start talking about joining a clear national trend toward legalizing the possession, use and cultivation of cannabis.
It is time for that discussion, and the talking should start in January when the legislature convenes for its biennial session.
There’s strong evidence Texas should join the growing ranks of states that are done with using their limited law enforcement resources to imprison people for marijuana crimes.
By the latest count, 33 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws legalizing marijuana to greater or lesser extents. Most of the states have made only the medical use of marijuana legal, but there’s wide disparity in how tightly the medicinal purposes rule is actually enforced. In some states it’s a hard rule, in others it has air quotes around it.
Another 10 states and the nation’s capital have just cut to the chase and legalized all uses, including recreational.
Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont and Washington all have laws legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
Meanwhile, Texas is arresting more than 70,000 people each year for low-level marijuana possession, according to the Texas Criminal Justice Coalition.
Those nickel-and-dime pot arrests account for the vast majority of all drug arrests in Texas, the coalition argues.
Most of the arrested are booked into jail and those who can’t make bail stay there at the taxpayers’ expense. Those arrested even for amounts less than 2 ounces — a Class B misdemeanor — are entitled to legal defense paid for by the county if they can’t afford it themselves.
The coalition, an Austin-based reformist group, argues the state’s overly punitive marijuana laws are a distraction for law enforcement and an ongoing source of red ink for county budgets because of jail and indigent defense costs.
Locally, you can add to those costs the money Galveston County has spent and will spend fighting a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed this year over numerous unconstitutional practices the group claims exist in the county jail and criminal justice system.
The civil rights group didn’t sue over marijuana, but most of the problems it did sue over would disappear if there weren’t so many people in jail. And fewer people would be in every Texas jail if we didn’t treat simple marijuana possession as a fairly serious offense.
The coalition argues Texas should, at the very least, make the possession of small amounts of pot a Class C offense, for which the maximum penalty is only a fine, and it points to polls indicating most Texans endorse eliminating penalties for low-level marijuana possession entirely, especially for medicinal purposes.
That would be a good place to start the discussion, but lawmakers need to find the political courage and good sense to at least consider a referendum for complete legalization.
Aside from reducing the costs of arresting and imprisoning a lot of people for no good reason, making pot legal would create a healthy revenue stream that could be used to attack real problems, such as chronic underfunding of public education.
The taxes, fees and surcharges Colorado assesses against its legal marijuana trade has earned the state more than $800 million since 2014, according to its department of revenue. The state earned $247 million in 2017 and banked more than $230 million from January to October of this year, the department reported.
A report by New Frontier Data, a data analytics firm focused on the cannabis industry, estimates decriminalizing marijuana nationally would generate $132 billion in federal tax revenue and create 1 million jobs.
On the other side of the argument are concerns about social ills, all of which exist already with the illegal pot trade, and a vague Puritanism that’s unbecoming in a state with Texas’ civil libertarian roots.
The horse has left the barn and is down the lane on this issue — Texas needs to catch up.
• Michael A. Smith
