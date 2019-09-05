Sunday is the 119th anniversary of the Great Storm, which destroyed Galveston and environs in early September 1900 and remains today the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
In about a week, we’ll mark the 11th anniversary of Hurricane Ike, which destroyed Bolivar Peninsula, and flooded about 75 percent of Galveston Island, along with many other parts of the county, with massive storm surge.
The second anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, a late-August storm that brought disastrous flooding to the Galveston County mainland, was last week.
None of this is news, but it serves as a reminder that the 2019 hurricane season is far from over. In fact, this period from mid-August to late October is peak hurricane season. Tuesday is the absolute statistical peak in the frequency of Atlantic tropical cyclones.
That’s always worth repeating, but may be especially so in years like this one, when our part of the Gulf has been relatively quiet.
Government officials and weather watchers start talking about hurricane season in late May in anticipation of the season’s official start June 1. By this time, many people might be tired of hearing about it and be tuned out if nothing much is going on locally.
For practical purposes, though, the season has just begun and there’s a lot of time left for something to spin up and cause a lot of trouble here.
The National Hurricane Center on Thursday was tracking Hurricane Dorian up the East Coast. It had been a monster, one of the most powerful storms ever observed in the Atlantic Ocean. Even after being partially over land for several days, it was still a major storm generating winds of more than 100 mph and heavy rain.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gabrielle was churning in the Atlantic, and forecasters were watching three other tropical disturbances that might form into named storms in days ahead.
There’s no reason at this point to worry that any of those will threaten this area, but there’s also no guarantee that a couple of them, or one still yet to form, won’t before the season ends in a few weeks.
The only rational assumption in hurricane country is that one or more of them will make landfall somewhere close enough to cause trouble. And so, the only prudent thing to do each season is to prepare as if a hurricane will happen sometime before the season ends.
The single most important thing you can do before that one storm appears is to get your family together and make a plan.
Start your plan by making lists of things you want to do and supplies you’ll need.
Think in terms of needs — what you will need, what your family will need, your pets, your house.
Think about essentials — special medications and foods, contact lenses and insurance papers.
What does your car need? Will it hold up to creeping along for hours in heavy traffic and blistering heat? Are the tires good? Is there a spare? A jack? A handle? Do you know how to use them?
The bottom line is that hurricane season really gets rolling late in the summer, mid-August through October. If you’ve still not prepared, it’s time.
• Michael A. Smith
