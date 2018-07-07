Last week, President Donald Trump announced, by executive order, he was rescinding the executive directive of former President Barack Obama to colleges and universities about how they can use race in admissions decisions to promote diversity.
In 2011, during the Obama administration, the federal government and its departments sent a directive to “recognize the compelling interest that postsecondary institutions have in obtaining the benefits that flow from achieving a diverse student body.”
It went on to assert that schools have flexibility “to take proactive steps, in a manner consistent with principles articulated in Supreme Court opinions, to meet this compelling interest.”
Both actions and statements sound like political speak to us.
There are several problems with either president’s approach, both current and former. Either approach implies race/gender/sexual orientation problems are merely a matter of national policy, which is best defined within the Beltway of Washington, D.C.
Historically, a pure national standard is a failed standard. It has often failed several tests of individual rights versus government rights at the U.S. Supreme Court. Those Supreme Court tests started more than 200 years ago and help to guide our country, notable by Plessy v. Ferguson or Brown v. Board of Education Topeka, Kan.
Some of this nation’s landmark laws were initiated by Congress’ passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Throughout the years, that act has been challenged on a regular basis. Challenging the law, we think, through the court system, is a good demonstration of the power of democracy.
There was, as any middle-school teacher in the United States would instruct his or her class, a logic displayed by those who drafted the U.S. Constitution. Congress would enact laws; the administrative branch, which includes the president and federal agencies, would enforce those laws; and the judiciary, which includes the Supreme Court, would review those laws. At the time the Constitution was written, it was an answer to an autocratic rule of a king.
It seems to us that the administrative branches of our governments, both in Washington and Austin, are taking too much liberty in enacting law — well, to be exact — issuing edicts that dictate its terms to the other branches of government, whether it be to Congress or the League City council about its right to enact laws regarding tree removal.
As we have written in our editorial opinions several times before, we oppose a centralized government where the few dictate to the many. Yes, it can be argued that legislators and congressmen and women are elected, but how much power do they have when, with a stroke of the pen, a president or governor can overrule or threaten them?
The strength of any community, whether it be a hamlet or nation, relies on the people who live there.
The simple truths are diverse; lasting nations do not start from the top down. They start from the bottom, grassroots, if you will, with the opinions of those governed.
The first, basic premise is we see that value, as a county, state and nation are in the words of a Jewish rabbi, a Baptist preacher, a physician whose faith is Islam, a Catholic cardinal, and yes, even an avowed communist.
Their words should mean a lot more to Galveston County’s business leaders, college administrators, civic leaders, teachers and the like than any edict from Washington or Austin.
Hopefully, you have seen, and maybe even stopped to read, what those local voices had to say.
Their voices, in our opinion, are more important than any presidential edict from Washington. We might disagree with their views, but their voice, even in a small but loud way, should be heard.
Presidential edicts, such as those by Obama and Trump, tend to drown out those voices.
As do edicts from Austin.
• Dave Mathews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.