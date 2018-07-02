The Fourth of July in Galveston County is synonymous with fireworks, barbecues, beaches, boats and parades. The fact that it’s a celebration of the USA makes it all the more enjoyable. However, it’s also a holiday when carelessness, inattention and, frequently, alcohol cause more accidents than on an average day.
Fireworks have for years been illegal to buy or set off in most Galveston County cities. They generally are illegal unless they’re sold and remain in the unincorporated areas. Fortunately, groups in many cities sponsor fireworks displays done by professionals.
The city of Galveston, for example, is putting on a professional fireworks display at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the beach at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. Texas City will host a fireworks display beginning after sundown at Bay Street Park and League City has one about 9 p.m. tonight at Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 W. League City Parkway.
As county residents already are aware, it’s been an exceptionally dry summer so far. Even though recent rain has eased the drought conditions in this part of the state, Galveston County is still rated as “abnormally dry” by the National Weather Service. People who choose to ignore the fireworks ordinances and set them off in the county run the risk of causing fires.
Residents and Fourth of July visitors should also be aware that improperly handling fireworks can cause irreparable damage, not just to the structures because of fire. Handlers and innocent bystanders — many who might be children — are injured each year because of misuse of fireworks.
Even fireworks that are often thought to be safe, such as sparklers, can reach temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees and can cause burns, statistically most often to the hands (40 percent), eyes (20 percent) and head and face (20 percent).
Speaking of children, please keep an extra-close eye on them this Fourth of July, whether it be around the pool, at the parades or in a crowded area watching the fireworks displays.
Alcohol consumption traditionally has contributed to about 40 percent of the fatal traffic accidents in Texas each year, according to government statistics. This makes sense when you think of the barbecuing process. Barbecues typically start in the early afternoon and last all day, all the while the holiday revelers are drinking. By nightfall, when the party is over, people drive home. We strongly urge county residents and anyone drinking this Independence Day to have a plan for a designated driver.
Another problem alcohol causes is for people going out on their boats. Alcohol is among the Top Five causes of boating accidents, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other four are operator inattention, which is No. 1; improper lookout; excessive speed; and operator inexperience.
Enjoy the holiday, but drink responsibly, watch your children and leave the fireworks shows to the professionals.
• Rene Schwartz
Be careful with fireworks. Remember if you handicap yourself you might not have hands to hold your Miller Lite with.
