The majority of Galveston County Commissioners was right Monday in rejecting County Judge Mark Henry’s plan to end annual payments to three fire departments for mutual aid services.
The plan already had been formalized in the county’s budget, but four commissioners approved an amendment continuing payments to fire departments in La Marque, Texas City and Galveston.
Henry voted against the amendment and objected paying tax-funded fire departments for their services. Unlike volunteer fire departments that the county funds, the three municipal departments don’t have to report some information to the county about how they fulfilled their mutual aid obligations.
“They are tax-supported, paid full-time professional fire departments,” Henry said. “I don’t see the public policy benefit in giving them money and not having them accountable to us for anything.”
The vote to approve the $67,500 budget amendment came after commissioners approved contract renewals for 13 volunteer fire departments authorizing $22,500 payments to each for “fire protection runs” into unincorporated areas.
After that vote, Commissioner Ken Clark noted the municipal fire departments in Galveston, La Marque and Texas City were not included.
Henry said he did not intend for the county to send payments to those three fire departments, he said. Unlike the other departments, La Marque, Texas City and Galveston have full-time staff members and are funded through city budgets.
Other commissioners questioned Henry’s assessment of the payments.
“It builds relationships,” Clark said. He warned that withholding the money would have “unintended consequences.”
Henry disagreed.
“I don’t expect the taxpayers to fund them to build relationships when they don’t have to be accountable for anything,” Henry said.
The agreements do a lot more than build relationships, however.
They provide fire protection services with people and equipment paid for by municipal taxpayers to people who don’t have to pay municipal taxes.
And, in other words, they remove from the county the burden of having to build and maintain fire stations, buy and maintain firefighting equipment and of having to hire, train and otherwise maintain firefighters.
Henry complained about what he considers to be lax reporting requirements for three municipal fire departments getting the county money, and he may have a point about that.
But Dan Key, president of the Galveston County Firefighters Association, which manages the mutual-aid contracts, said the association reported data about mutual aid calls from all departments to the county every year.
And he seemed to have the most relevant data within easy reach. The Galveston and Texas City fire departments responded to about 150 mutual aid calls in unincorporated parts of the county during the past fiscal year, Key said.
Henry said he would be open to paying municipal fire departments based on a per-call rate for the number of times they respond to mutual aid calls in unincorporated parts of Galveston County.
The commissioners court might ought to think about that for a minute, however. If Galveston and Texas City fire departments made 150 calls each last year for $22,500, then they got $150 a call.
Given that it costs $100 to have someone come look at an air-conditioning unit, that seems like a pretty sweet deal for the county.
Clark was right about unintended consequences. In fact, if anybody has reason to question the agreements, it’s the taxpayers of Galveston and Texas City.
• Michael A. Smith
