Mike Evans’ free football camp

Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, high-fives a child during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

There’s much to be proud of here in Galveston County. And, people being people, there’s much debate about what it all is or isn’t.

But one thing we think it’s safe to say we all can agree on is we should be proud of Mike Evans, and we are.

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan.

Margaret Battistelli Gardner: 409.683.5227; Margaret.Gardner@galvnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Deputy Managing Editor

Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription