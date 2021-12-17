Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.