There’s much to be proud of here in Galveston County. And, people being people, there’s much debate about what it all is or isn’t.
But one thing we think it’s safe to say we all can agree on is we should be proud of Mike Evans, and we are.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 12:52 am
There’s much to be proud of here in Galveston County. And, people being people, there’s much debate about what it all is or isn’t.
But one thing we think it’s safe to say we all can agree on is we should be proud of Mike Evans, and we are.
Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan.
Margaret Battistelli Gardner: 409.683.5227; Margaret.Gardner@galvnews.com.
Deputy Managing Editor
Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.