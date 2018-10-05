Thursday’s Daily News featured a powerful profile of La Marque residents being forced from their homes due to pending development. What made this piece unusual was the residents in question were actually homeless — some having lived in the woods on a tract of undeveloped land for 15 years.
The reality is homelessness is not exclusively found in the large cities of America, but also small and quiet communities across the country. La Marque’s story could — and does — happen everywhere and anywhere these days.
The story could be written in Galveston, Texas City or even League City. Homelessness does not know city boundaries.
The city of La Marque was aware of people living in the woods in that area, but since the land is private property, it hasn’t done anything about it, Colleen Merritt, public relations specialist for the city wrote in an emailed statement.
“City of La Marque officials are aware that some folks have been there for up to 15 years,” she wrote. “It is private property and officials cannot remove people who have been allowed to live there. We’d love to see them find local resources and find more suitable living arrangements.”
The camp is one of a few that people have built in the wooded area around Walmart and Sam’s Club, where there’s quick access to traffic for panhandling and groceries to live on.
Figures project there are more than 550,000 homeless in the United States. Men, women and children living on the streets, in cars and in the woods of the wealthiest nation on Earth. And while this number is difficult to certify, one would have to guess this is low because of the challenge of making an accurate account.
If there is something troubling about this story, it is that we are not talking or looking at abstract numbers — these photos are real. And therein lies the power of this story.
Salvation Army Capt. Jennifer Jones said her organization, which runs the county’s only homeless shelter that serves single men and women, wasn’t aware of anyone staying in the woods in that area. Statistics concerning how many homeless people live in Galveston County weren’t available, but Jones said the shelter, which is in Galveston, typically has about 80 people stay there every night.
Let’s use this story as a reminder that no matter how high the stock market climbs, we cannot afford to leave those in need behind. Let’s invest in social services, let’s invest in mental health, and let’s make sure we give everyone the opportunity to have food, shelter and a safe place to sleep at night.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.