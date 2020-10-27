The art deco facade of Clear View High School, built in 1939, will be preserved despite a $45 million dollar rebuild of the school itself. Crews will add an exterior wall to protect the structure until officials determine its future purpose.
It was heartening and uplifting to hear last week that the front portion of the historic Clear View High School building is safe, for now at least.
We have to hand it to Clear Creek Independent School District leaders, who recognized the value of preserving the art deco-style portion of the building even as they were breaking ground on a $45 million rebuild of the school, which was built in 1938 and originally opened as Webster High School.
Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.