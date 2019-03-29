Finally, there might be a glimmer of hope the Texas Legislature is going to make a true attempt at reforming the state’s long-neglected way of financing its schools.
On Thursday, both the House and Senate agreed on the amount of state funds should be sent to help independent school districts education of its children.
While both chambers agreed on a total budget, there still are details to work out.
Both the House and Senate agreed there is a need for property tax relief – a major fund source for local school systems.
Both sides agreed upon the price tag to the state: $9 billion.
While the revisions put the two chambers on the same page with regard to property tax relief, they set the stage for heated negotiations over how much to spend on school finance reform and educator pay raises, which have emerged as major sticking points between the two chambers, according to a Texas Tribune report.
Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor — a Friendswood Republican who also serves on the Senate Finance Committee — said he was “convinced and optimistic as we continue through this legislative process that these numbers will change — they always do.”
What is encouraging is they are talking in Austin about education in terms of not how we can form more standardized tests, but what resources we can give to students and teachers.
What will be the result at the conclusion of the legislative session is still to be seen.
Will the result of what the legislature and governor do regarding school finance satisfy all school board members in state?
Probably not.
Will the result satisfy all teachers?
Again, probably not.
Will it satisfy all property owners?
Again, probably not.
But there is a glimmer of hope that finally lawmakers gathering in Austin are beginning to talk, and hopefully start to repair, the school finance method in Texas that has been roundly condemned.
School systems have sued the state over the funding method and the state’s supreme court noted the method was flawed and barely legal.
We should have no expectations there will be a magic solution to changing the way the state views how it funds it schools.or
But, as Taylor said, the legislators are talking and negotiating.
That’s a good first step.
• Dave Mathews
