Every Galveston County taxpayer should demand a clear and definitive answer about how the county paid out more than $500,000 to cyber thieves and who is responsible for the gross error.
County officials admitted June 4 they had sent a $525,282.39 electronic payment to a bank account controlled by a scammer. The person who received the money had managed to trick some county employees into changing direct deposit information about Lucas Construction Co., which was owed the money for a road project.
Yes, a cool half-million taxpayer dollars disappeared into thin air.
The Galveston County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to hire Dawson Forensic Group, a Lubbock-based company specializing in fraud investigations, to determine how the theft took place and what can be done to prevent such losses in the future. The projected cost is $14,900.
This is a good step, considering an internal investigation performed by the county auditor was deemed confidential as well as a failure to identify who should be held accountable for the misdirection of the more than half-million-dollar payment.
While the internal report was originally deemed confidential because of the inclusion of computer coding information, a redacted version was later released by District Court Judge John Ellisor, who serves on the board. But the report failed to clearly identify the accountability nor who ultimately was at fault. And that alone is enough to raise the ire of taxpayers and county commissioners alike.
The county is a large operation with lots of moving parts. No one doubts that fact. But taxpayers should demand absolute transparency and accountability for the missing money. If cyber thieves can scam a professional organization such as the county out of a half-million dollars, how about other lower-profile values? Is it a leap for taxpayers to assume other less skilled scammers are having luck fishing in the same pond?
The hiring of an external auditing firm is a good step toward answering these questions for taxpayers.
County Judge Mark Henry wanted an outside audit of the incident to have investigators removed from the situation to analyze the scam, he said. Henry said he did not trust the county auditor’s office to be apolitical or independent.
This is a big deal. Nothing less than the credibility of the county’s business offices are at stake. Commissioners have every right to push for clarity and accountability on behalf of Galveston County taxpayers. No one should stop until this issue is fully resolved and everyone is assured better practices and controls are in place.
• Leonard Woolsey
(1) comment
Well said, I agree.
