Sheldon Bennight, Ball High’s head football coach, points to a spot where the concrete is spalling from the underside of the stands at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on April 13. Replacing the stadium, built in 1948, is one of the propositions on the Galveston Independent School District’s bond election.
What’s troubling is district officials Monday weren’t able to answer simple questions from a Daily News reporter: How much savings are we talking about? And more importantly, are islanders who long pushed for a new stadium still getting what they voted for?
“Galveston Independent School District received information that the integrity of the structure is still solid in many ways, and it makes sense to keep the stadium and update it,” district spokeswoman Stephanie Fontenot said Monday as crews began working on the site. “Therefore, it is not being completely demolished, only renovated.”
District officials on Monday weren’t able to provide more details about plans or potential cost savings to be had from not completely demolishing the stadium, built in 1948 and last renovated in 2010.
But officials said renovations would be extensive and the only part of the structure that won’t be demolished is the concrete seating.
“The only feature that is not going to be changed in the stadium are the bleachers,” school board Trustee David O’Neal said. “In our initial plan, we thought we could tear the concrete down and put up aluminum stands.”
But the district has scrapped plans for aluminum stands and has decided existing concrete stands would be a better alternative, O’Neal said.
It very well might be a wise and better alternative. But that’s not exactly what district officials sold when they were promoting the need for a $315 million bond package that included $24.3 million for the construction of a new Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St.
In fact, officials often pointed to the spalling concrete under the bleachers when making a case for the bond packages.
“They are saying now that if they can seal and repair the concrete stands, it will be more structurally sound than aluminum stands,” Tony Brown, school board president, said. “It will be more cost-effective for us.”
Replacing the bleachers was one of the improvements voters approved on May 7.
Being fiscally responsible with taxpayer money always is the right way to go. Building big, pricey high school football stadiums has become a harder sell than it was years ago. So, making do with what’s there might be a good thing.
There’s also an upside in not creating a few tons of concrete rubble to be dealt with.
But school bond propositions in general are becoming harder to sell than they had been in the past. Texas voters are increasingly rejecting them. That’s often a knee-jerk reaction to a general feeling of mistrust and opposition to tax increases.
That fact makes it all the more important for the school district to keep its promises.
The island was long overdue for a new Kermit Courville Stadium and voter approval of the bond package was hard-won.
As it works to keep costs in line, the district should keep in mind what it sold to voters.
Laura, see the 10/18/22 finance committee meeting. “Savings” is about $1M.
