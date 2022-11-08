Galveston school district asks voters for new stadium

Sheldon Bennight, Ball High’s head football coach, points to a spot where the concrete is spalling from the underside of the stands at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on April 13. Replacing the stadium, built in 1948, is one of the propositions on the Galveston Independent School District’s bond election.

On its face, the Oct. 19 decision by Galveston ISD trustees to renovate rather than completely demolish and rebuild Kermit Courville Stadium to save money appears a fiscally responsible thing to do.

What’s troubling is district officials Monday weren’t able to answer simple questions from a Daily News reporter: How much savings are we talking about? And more importantly, are islanders who long pushed for a new stadium still getting what they voted for?

Laura Addison
Laura Addison

Laura, see the 10/18/22 finance committee meeting. "Savings" is about $1M.

